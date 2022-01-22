AFC North watch: Ravens fire defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

The Cleveland Browns weren’t the only AFC North team that had a disappointing 2021 campaign. A startling collapse late in the season has led to some unexpected change with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens fired longtime defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on the heels of the team’s 8-9 finish. Baltimore currently holds the longest active losing streak in the AFC at six games, and Martindale’s injury-ravaged defense bears much of that blame. The Ravens allowed the most passing yards per game of any team all season and finished near the bottom in sacks, yards per pass, QB Rating allowed and explosive plays allowed.

Martindale had been with the Ravens since 2012, serving as the coordinator for the last four seasons.