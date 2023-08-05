AFC North watch: Browns sprints and punishments, Ravens frustrations and more

To say it has been an eventful week in the AFC North would be an understatement.

Cincinnati Bengals fans know the drill. Trey Hendrickson got an extension. So did linebacker Logan Wilson. The team has continued to work through training camp, too, producing big highlights and headlines as the fight for roster spots continues.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, though, things don’t appear as rosy. The Cleveland Browns got in some hot water during practices recently and frustration boiled over in Baltimore, too.

Here’s a quick look at some of the biggest headline items coming out of the rest of the AFC North.

Fights and sprints in Cleveland

Things got wild for the Browns recently at camp, with multiple fights forcing head coach Kevin Stefanski to make his players run sprints:

Player injured during fights

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. got injured during one of those fights.

“Fighting, skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp at every level of football,” Stefanski said, per Trotter. “They’re tired, they’re hot, they’ve been going against each other, so I’m not surprised at that at all. They talked about it. It’s over. We don’t throw punches, so I’ll review that stuff, and there’s obviously penalties.”

Frustration in Baltimore

Things got heated enough in Ravens practice recently that the face of the franchise was punting footballs and a star was making gestures at referees:

John Harbaugh explains

The Ravens head coach said the following about what was documented by reporters, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec:

“It’s a reflection of their perfectionism. They’re chasing perfection, and that’s what you want to see from your players. When your players take that mindset, you’re going to have a chance. Coaches pretty much always have that mindset. When the players take on that personality because they feel like they’re capable of it, that’s what you want to see. The offense had a good practice today.”

Kenny Pickett excelling in Pittsburgh

The hype for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to grow:

