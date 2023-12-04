AFC North watch: Bengals’ rivals lose big in Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t play until Monday, so it’s understandable if fans need some help catching up on the happenings in the division.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, both rivals that played went down hard:

The Cleveland Browns, starting Joe Flacco of all people, went down 36-19 at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco did throw two scores, but his ground game couldn’t get going and the defense struggled, dropping them to 7-5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, at home, dropped a 24-10 final against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, also moving to 7-5. Arizona sliced up the Steelers for 150 yards and two scores on the ground while Kenny Pickett left with an injury.

At 5-6, the Bengals might not be catching either team now, but it’s still interesting to see just how far everyone has fallen behind the 9-3, bye-week Baltimore Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire