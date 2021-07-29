AFC North training camp roundup: Day 1 for Browns, Ravens & Bengals

The AFC North is likely to be a very competitive and interesting division this year. With the Cleveland Browns finally likely to compete for the next few years, it is important to keep an eye on the rest of the division.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers took the division on the strength of an 11 – 0 start before getting knocked off by the Browns in the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens finished with an 11 – 5 record, same as the Browns, before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled up the rear of the division with a 4 – 11 record. More importantly, they lost Joe Burrow to an ACL injury behind their dreadful offensive line.

Let’s take a quick look around camps from 7/28/21 with the help of our colleagues covering the other AFC North squads.

Browns

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a lot to cover from yesterday's camp especially the interviews that took place. The Browns are excited to be back with, mostly, the same team on offense as last year and a revamped defense. Stories from yesterday:

Steelers

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers have been at practice for a few days now, one of the few to start early due to participation in the Hall of Fame game. Yesterday was the team's first practice with pads on.

Here is a rundown of who we know isn’t practicing: G Kevin Dotson C J.C. Hassenauer DE Stephon Tuitt WR Cody White

Pittsburgh has begun a significant re-tooling of the team, especially the offensive line this offseason so getting those guys on the field and getting some contact in will be great to see.

Ravens

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

The biggest news in the AFC North is Lamar Jackson (and Gus Edwards) missing camp due to COVID-19 positive tests. While wishing health for everyone, it will be interesting to see if Jackson's positive test has lasting issues as it did for Myles Garrett last year.

In the absence of Jackson, both Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley had great days, showing off accuracy all over the field, while Marquise Brown also impressed with a magnificent performance. Other offensive players for the Ravens who made a big impact in Day 1 included Josh Oliver, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and more.

Bengals

The most important thing for the Bengals is that Burrow is cleared to practice and, now, the team has to make sure to protect him. If they can, he has weapons to get the ball to all over the field this season.

Surgically repaired knee or not, Burrow opened up training camp on fire from under center, even going perfect in a 7-on-7 period while working with targets like rookie Ja’Marr Chase, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. It gave off shades of when he did similar as a rookie with some superb accuracy.

