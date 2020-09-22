AFC North standings: Steelers and Ravens class of the division

Through two weeks, things have gone largely according to script in the AFC North. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the kings of the North while the Steelers had to limp to 8-8 with a revolving door of below-average quarterback play.

But with two games on the books for every team, here are our observations about each AFC North squad.

Baltimore-They’ve picked up right where they left off. Led by Lamar Jackson, the offense seems to be just as potent as last season, able to attack teams from every angle. On defense the group is improved and attacking the football on all levels. They will be a force all season long.

Pittsburg-This is a completely different team with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. We have already seen just how good this young group of wide receivers can be with a competent quarterback throwing them the ball. The defense doesn’t look quite as stout as last year’s group.

Cleveland-Your outlook on the Browns depends on if you think the haphazard group from Week One are the real Browns or the more collected and focused group in Week Two. Look for Cleveland to be way up and down all season.

Cincinnati-It is to be expected that a team with a rookie quarterback will struggle. But the Bengals aren’t 0-2 because of Joe Burrow. Their offensive line is among the worst in the NFL and for ce Burrow into horrible situations.

Related