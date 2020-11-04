AFC North standings: Ravens fighting for 2nd place

The Baltimore Ravens returned from their bye hoping to have turned things around. After weeks of lackluster, inconsistent, and downright sloppy play; the Ravens were hopefully beginning to gear up for a second-half push like they did in 2019. Unfortunately, a lot of the same issues present before the bye showed up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, causing them to lose the game and fall to 5-2.

With injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Tyre Phillips, along with seven players heading to the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, things aren’t looking great for Baltimore right now. Yet, with a positive record, the Ravens still have a realistic shot to not only earn a playoff berth but potentially win the AFC North still. However, time is quickly running out for Baltimore to prove themselves to truly be among the NFL’s top teams this season.

Let’s take a closer look at the AFC North standings and how each team fared in Week 8.