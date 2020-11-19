AFC North standings: Can the Ravens avoid falling into 3rd place?

The 6-3 Baltimore Ravens host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans in Week 11. In what is a touch of revenge mixed with this season’s playoff hopes, both the Ravens and Titans are hoping to win for more than just the standard reasons. For Baltimore, a win would at least keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North Standings, and more importantly, keep them from falling to third in the division.

After a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots last week, the Ravens are tied with the Cleveland Browns. Currently holding the tiebreaker over them thanks to a Week 1 rout, Baltimore don’t have much room for error the rest of the season. With many people wondering about the Ravens’ chances to even make the playoffs this season, this game is a big litmus test for where Baltimore truly stands in the postseason hunt.

Let’s take a look at the AFC North standings to see just how far the Ravens are from first place and just how close they are to third.

AFC North standings:

Team Overall Record Division Record Conference Record Pittsburgh Steelers 9-0 3-0 6-0 Baltimore Ravens 6-3 2-1 4-3 Cleveland Browns 6-3 2-2 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals 2-6-1 0-4 2-6

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0):

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers clobbered the Cincinnati Bengals last week, as expected. Pittsburgh got out to a comfortable lead in the first half, going into the locker room at 22-7. From there, the Steeler's smothering defense got to work putting more pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to extend their lead and walk away with a pretty lopsided win. Pittsburgh deserves a ton of credit for getting over their early-season struggles to find a nice bubble, though a ridiculously soft schedule helps out as well. Former Steelers quarterback and current television analyst Terry Bradshaw says he believes Pittsburgh will go undefeated in the regular season. There are few speed bumps in the rest of their schedule with Week 11's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars not being one of them. Baltimore has a chance to put a dent in the Steelers' armor on Thanksgiving night. But short of beating them and a massive Pittsburgh collapse, the Steelers pretty much own the AFC North crown in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens (6-3):

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

With a Week 10 loss to the Patriots, the Ravens all but sealed their feat in the AFC North standings -- being behind Pittsburgh by three full games. By being down a tiebreaker currently as well as the Steelers' division and conference records, Baltimore is effectively four games down with only seven weeks remaining. Where the Ravens' focus needs to be is on taking care of their own business and earning a playoff spot. Winning out the rest of the way would assure Baltimore a wild-card seed. But with the Cleveland Browns right on their heels and a few difficult matchups remaining on the schedule, the Ravens might need a little outside help to squeak into the postseason. One of Baltimore's toughest matchups comes this week as they take on the Tennessee Titans. A win this week could make everyone forget the Ravens' biggest problems where a loss could shuffle them down to third in the division and out of the AFC playoff picture for the first time this season.

Cleveland Browns (6-3):

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This far into the season and Cleveland might still be the most inconsistent team in the league. The Browns got a relatively easy matchup in Week 10, taking on the now-2-7 Houston Texans, winning a close 10-7 game. Against even an above-average defense, Cleveland's offense completely shuts down. Either the Browns put up 31-plus points or they barely get to double digits. A lot of that starts with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who completed 60% of his passes for 132 yards last week. With running back Nick Chubb back from injured reserve and putting up 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground, there really aren't many excuses for Cleveland's offense to be struggling that much. Despite having a wealth of talent on defense, the Browns aren't getting much there either. The seven points allowed last week to the Texans was the first time this season Cleveland allowed fewer than 16 points, often giving up 20-plus points a game. Much like the Ravens, the Browns are in a fight for the playoffs and can ill afford too many more losses. With games against the Titans, Ravens, and Steelers still on the docket, they've got some tough sledding ahead of them.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1):

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' playoff hopes are all but eliminated at this point. But that wasn't really the expectation anyway. Instead, Cincinnati has been looking to evaluate their roster and get rookie quarterback Joe Burrow some meaningful snaps. However, with the way the offensive line has played, some are rightfully wondering if Burrow will make it out of this season alive. In Week 10, the Bengals protected Burrow a little better. Granted, four sacks is an awful day in the NFL but at least it isn't the seven or eight they've allowed in games earlier this season . . . Progress or some other type of affirmational message! With the rest of the season pretty meaningless for Cincinnati, look for some roster and lineup changes in the coming weeks as they do a deeper dive of their talent. Also, look for the Bengals to play spoiler in the final three weeks of the season where they play both the Steelers and Ravens for the second time.