AFC North roundup for Week 11

The Browns beat the Eagles to improve to 7-0. Hopefully you got to watch the 22-17 win over the NFC East’s first-place team. The win vaulted the Browns back into the AFC playoff standings and also elevated them into second place in the division.

Here’s what is happening around the rest of the AFC North, including a devastating injury and the return of an old Browns target.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost at home to the Tennessee Titans when Derrick Henry ran past a slew of Baltimore defenders on his way to an overtime touchdown. The 30-24 loss dropped the Ravens to 6-4 and behind the Browns in the AFC North standings. It was a chippy affair. The Ravens and Titans got into a fracas before the game that also involved the coaching staffs. Baltimore has lost three of its last four games and that slide could continue with Pittsburgh up next on the schedule on Thursday. About the only notable highlight for the Ravens from the loss was Dez Bryant catching his first pass since 2017. Bryant, a one-time Browns free agency target, was elevated from the practice squad and wound up being second on the team in targets in Week 11.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals lost more than their Sunday road matchup with the Washington Football Team. They lost standout rookie quarterback Joe Burrow for the rest of the season. Burrow tore ligaments in his left knee after taking a brutal hit from a relentless Washington pass rush. It was the last of several huge shots Burrow took in the game. The loss drops the Bengals to 2-7-1. Losing Burrow, who was playing well as the No. 1 overall draft pick, means Ryan Finley takes over at QB. The Bengals play the 3-7 New York Giants in Week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers invaded Duval and smoked the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-3. It wasn't really much of a game. Pittsburgh picked off sixth-round rookie QB Jake Luton four times and held the Jaguars to 56 net yards in the second half. Pittsburgh remains the NFL's only unbeaten team at 10-0. About the only downer from their win was losing reserve TE Zach Gentry to a "significant" injury. The Steelers play the Ravens in the Thursday Night Football showcase on Thanksgiving.