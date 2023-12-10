AFC North roundup: Steelers fall to 3rd in division

All four AFC North teams have wrapped up Week 14 and the news isn’t great for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once the dust settled, the Steelers continued to find themselves in third place in the division and losing ground with every embarrassing loss.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and lead the North with a 10-3 record. We honestly hope they win out and rest their starters in the season finale against the Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals got big wins with backup quarterbacks on the field. Cleveland got over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns from Joe Flacco as they got past the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Bengals, they got a big game from quarterback Jake Browning to beat the Indianapolis Colts and stay tied in the win/loss column with Pittsburgh.

It is sobering to see the stark contrast in play style between the Steelers and the other three teams in the AFC North. The level of energy and confidence is obvious and it really doesn’t inspire confidence for the final four games of the season.

