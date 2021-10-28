AFC North roundup: Looking ahead at each team’s next 3 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at 3-3 and are in last place in the crowded AFC North. However, they are just barely out of the playoff picture in the AFC.

Looking ahead at the next three games, the Steelers are in a great position, with a win this week to be 6-3 after nine games and have the season back on track. But where will the team sit in the division? Let’s look at the next three games for all four teams.

1-Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

If there is a surprise team in the AFC this season it’s the Cincinnati Bengals. They currently lead the division after beating the Baltimore Ravens last week and could easily be 7-3 after this stretch and still in command in the North.

@ New York Jets

vs Cleveland Browns

Bye week

@ Las Vegas Raiders

2-Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore put themselves behind by losing to the Bengals but have the easiest three-game stretch of any team in the AFC North and could re-take the lead at 8-2.

Bye week

vs Minnesota Vikings

@ Miami Dolphins

@ Chicago Bears

3-Cleveland Browns (4-3)

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland has the toughest stretch of any team in the division. With so many injuries, losing to the Steelers and Bengals are real possibilities and a 5-4 record to go with it.

vs Pittsburgh Steelers

@ Cincinnati Bengals

@ New England Patriots

4-Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This week’s game for the Steelers is practically a must-win for Pittsburgh. A road win over a division opponent would be a huge springboard to being 6-3 after the following two home games.

@ Cleveland Browns

vs Chicago Bears

vs Detroit Lions

1

1