AFC North rival rumored to be considering former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell

News came out Sunday that Pittsburgh Steelers’ rival Baltimore Ravens took a big blow to their running back position. J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Ravens preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

It’s been rumored that former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is among the candidates to replace Dobbins. This isn’t the first time he’s been linked to the Ravens, though.

First Call with @TimBenzPGH: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for #Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for #Steelers to note https://t.co/ua4CPnK0Ng — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) August 30, 2021

Bell has never been the same running back since clawing his way out of Pittsburgh. In three seasons with two teams (Jets and Chiefs), Bell contributed just 1,716 yards from scrimmage.

Ravens’ Gus Edwards is likely to start with Justice Hill behind him — they averaged five yards per carry in 2020. But if Baltimore is looking for a third guy to throw into the mix, why not a former Pittsburgh Steelers back?

