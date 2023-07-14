AFC North rankings and record prediction for the 2023 NFL season

During the 2022 season, every team in the AFC North had a divisional record of 3-3 against the rest of their division. Not a lot will change in 2023 after improvements were made across the board to keep it one of the best divisions in all of football. The Cleveland Browns likely made the most improvement roster-wise if they are finally able to put it all together.

The reigning champion Bengals are still the team to beat until they aren’t and they made improvements to the offensive line making that offense even more deadly.

There could be three teams in the North who make it to the playoffs just like in 2020 and that’s exactly what I see happening.

The Steelers have built an old-school team that will need to win with defense and running the football. But as we have seen in recent years that is not how you make the playoffs in today’s day and age. Though he was improved in the back half of the season quarterback Kenny Pickett didn’t show much as a rookie.

Pairing that with offensive coordinator Matt Canada whose offenses lack creativity and it doesn’t make a recipe for success. They do however have a Hall of Fame coach and one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Though they will fight and win games when they can’t lean on the quarterback to elevate them later in the season they will ultimately finish in last place.

There was a long period that many believed Lamar Jackson would not return to the Ravens before he ultimately signed a massive contract. This group of wide receivers is by far the most talented that Jackson has ever had in the NFL. Mix that with one of the better offensive coordinators in Todd Monken and we could see an exciting offense.

It all comes down to health, can Jackson, Odell Beckham, and Rashod Bateman play most of the season? They have a ton of young talent on the defensive side and if they take a step forward they will be a scary team. There will be some growing pains in the beginning with the offensive scheme change but ultimately Baltimore wins 10 games.

2nd: Cleveland Browns, Record: 11-6

Just like with Lamar Jackson, the supporting cast in Cleveland this year is by far the best that Deshaun Watson has ever seen. Add in a full offseason and a revamped offensive scheme tailored to his strengths and you get an offense that can score on anyone. If the offense can stretch the field vertically you could see some of the easiest rushing yards of Nick Chubb’s career.

The pass-rushing trio of Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, and Ogbo Okoronkwo is as good as any in the league. The team will still struggle at times to stop the run but the combination of the pass rush and a strong secondary behind it should be more than enough to get the job done.

The passing attack of the Bengals with two of the league’s best wide receivers will continue to be elite in 2023. Right now Joe Burrow is playing as well as any quarterback in the league outside of Patrick Mahomes. Though Orlando Brown may be overvalued he is a massive improvement for the Bengals who will give Burrow the best offensive line he has had since college.

The Bengals pass rush duo of Hendrickson and Hubbard is criminally underrated and the linebacker duo behind them is as good as any in the league. The Bengals will continue their streak at the top of the division in 2023 winning their third straight division title.

