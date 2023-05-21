AFC North QB rankings: Where does Deshaun Watson fall in the North?

The AFC North may be the best division in football with all four teams having solid offseasons adding talent to fill roster holes, especially for the Cleveland Browns. As it always is in the NFL having a quarterback play at a high level will be key to making the playoffs this year and the North has plenty of talent at the position. While the Browns have a competitive quarterback in Deshaun Watson, where does he rank in the North?

Kenny Pickett should be better coming off his rookie season with an improved offensive line and Watson will likely bounce back after missing a couple of years for off-the-field issues. Let’s take a look at the position rankings heading into the summer months before the 2023 season.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have easily the best weapons around the quarterback position read by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Leading his team to back-to-back AFC Championship games, winning one, despite shaky offensive line play is impressive. The addition of Orlando Brown Jr. and the hope that the right tackle will improve with Jonah Williams switching could make Burrow even harder to slow down.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



It seemed like for a lot of the offseason that the Ravens wouldn’t have the former MVP back in the building but they finally came to an agreement with Lamar Jackson. When you have number eight in the backfield you always feel like you have a chance and the drafting of Zay Flowers and signing of Odell Beckham gives Jackson the best group of pass catchers he has had in years.

3. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has the ability to be the best at the position in the division if he gets back to his previous elite play in Houston. He has an improved group of pass catchers and the best running back to help take pressure off him in the offense. Pair that with the best offensive line in the division and Watson is set up to reclaim his position as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers



It was an up-and-down season for Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett after taking over the starting job last season. Pickett finished with 2,404 with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions but showed improvement and growth towards the end of the season. After improving the offensive line and a year in the system Pickett is primed to take a step forward in 2023.

