AFC North news roundup: DeAndre Hopkins and Browns, Odell Beckham’s absence and Kenny Pickett’s wedding

Cincinnati Bengals fans know all of the big-ticket items when it comes to the team right now.

There’s the return of Jonah Williams to play right tackle, rookies looking good, a punter battle and quite a bit more going on — with possible extensions for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins at the very top of the list.

But what about the rest of the AFC North?

While things are in a quiet stretch right now, here’s a look at some of the biggest buzz around the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns before training camp gets ready to start in roughly a month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Browns still in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins

It sounds like the Browns could still be in the running for free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins, which would mean a possible No. 1 joining an already-stacked Browns offense.

Read more here.

Browns not afraid to coach up Deshaun Watson

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s an interesting one — it made some headlines that Browns coaches have corrected Deshaun Watson in front of the entire team.

Read more here.

Kevin Zeitler has a contract situation with Ravens

Speaking of contracts, the Ravens have a situation of their own with former Bengals offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

Read more here.

Steelers WR hints time with team is almost up

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A notable Steelers wideout has hinted that his time with the team could be coming to an end soon. Not a major name, but still a noteworthy one to keep in mind.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Steelers LB has a contract situation, too.

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers need to take care of a linebacker coming off a career year, presumably during training camp.

Read more here.

Cam Heyward applies some pressure on Kenny Pickett

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cam Heyward is the heart and soul of the Steelers and had some interesting comments about quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Read more here.

Odell Beckham Jr. explains why he missed OTAs

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

OBJ hasn’t been with the Ravens during mandatory work and explained why to the media.

Read more here.

Kenny Pickett gets married

The headline says it all — the Steelers QB got married and all the info is out now.

Read more here.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire