How the AFC North landscape has changed following the first wave of free agency

With the first wave of free agency in the books, several rosters across the NFL look vastly different than they did only a few months ago.

Some teams made several changes while others were quiet during the first week of free agency. The AFC North teams, starting with the Cincinnati Bengals, were very active.

The Bengals added four players who weren’t on the roster in 2021: Guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras, right tackle La’el Collins and tight end Hayden Hurst.

After giving up 70 sacks on Joe Burrow in 20 games last year, Cincinnati rebuilt its offensive line by adding three starters to the group. On defense, the two players the Bengals re-signed were defensive tackle B.J. Hill and cornerback Eli Apple.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Head coach Zac Taylor often states the importance of winning the AFC North. The Bengals saw firsthand how much taking care of business in the division can help in the postseason.

After beating the Ravens and Steelers twice each last year, the Bengals entered the final weeks of the season in control of their own destiny. After winning the division, Cincinnati secured a home playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers and Bengals were the only two AFC North teams to make the playoffs in 2021.

Let’s look at what’s changed within the AFC North teams after the first wave of free agency:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals led 13-10 at halftime.

2021 record: 8-9

Free agent additions: Safety Marcus Williams, tackle Morgan Moses, defensive tackle Michael Pierce

Key signing: The Ravens’ 2021 season was ravaged by injuries, particularly on defense. Baltimore adding Williams is a clear signal the team understands they need to get better in the secondary to keep up with wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the Bengals.

S Marcus Williams: Agreed to deal with Ravens (previous team: Saints)

Williams signed with Baltimore on a five-year deal million after spending the last five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The former second-round pick tallied 312 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passes defended and three forced fumbles during his time in New Orleans. He's one of six players with two-plus interceptions in each of the past five seasons.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs for a first down as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Margus Hunt (70) reaches to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.

2021 record: 8-9

Free agent additions: Quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, defensive tackle Taven Bryan and defensive end Chase Winovich

WR Amari Cooper: Traded to Browns (previous team: Cowboys)

Key signing: The Browns will be led by a different quarterback next season (pending a potential NFL suspension) and that is Watson. Cleveland was unhappy with Baker Mayfield’s play last season and entered the conversation as one of the teams interested in trading for Watson.

After mulling the decision, Watson chose Cleveland over New Orleans and Atlanta. The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed five-year deal worth $230 million. Watson didn’t play in the 2021 season and despite missing a full season, is still widely viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL due to his mobility and arm strength.

In 2020 when Watson was the Texans’ starting quarterback, he completed 382 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns. And he added another 444 yards on the ground.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) breaks up a pass attempt by Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Game One between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 record: 9-7-1

Free agent additions: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, linebacker Myles Jack, defensive back Levi Wallace, guard James Daniels, center Mason Cole and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski

Key signing: The Steelers will also look different at quarterback next season as the marquee signing for Pittsburgh was Trubisky. After Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers were left with a major question regarding who will be their starting quarterback moving forward.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

Pittsburgh can still opt to draft a quarterback in the first round but if they chose not to, they’ll build their offense around Trubisky.

A former first-round pick out of the University of North Carolina, Trubisky started 50 out of 57 games for the Chicago Bears. He spent last season backing up Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen and is looking forward to another chance at running the show.

