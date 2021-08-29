AFC North injury update: Ravens possibly lose top offensive weapon

As the Cleveland Browns look to compete for an AFC North crown and more in 2021, the division could be quite tough again. Last year, the Browns tied the Baltimore Ravens for second in the division, each with an 11 – 5 record. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite a late-season collapse, won the division with a 12 – 4 record.

The Browns went on to beat the Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs while the Ravens fell to the Bills in the same round.

Cleveland set out to upgrade their defense to help combat the Ravens, Steelers, Chiefs and Bills this offseason. While the other three teams are pass-happy, the Ravens run-heavy offense has been a struggle for the Browns. Today comes news that Baltimore may have lost a key offensive weapon due to injury in their last preseason game:

J.K. Dobbins currently is undergoing his MRI, but the expectation going in was that he had suffered a season-ending knee injury, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2021

The Ravens list Gus Edwards as the co-starter along with Dobbins. They also have Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams as backups.

With the threat of quarterback Lamar Jackson running, Baltimore’s backs have a lot of opportunity for success. If Dobbins is done for the season, will the Ravens try to make a move to add a more proven top-level running back or stick with what they have?

Either way, it will be tough to replace Dobbins and, perhaps, make the Browns job on defense just a little easier.