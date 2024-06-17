AFC North to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’

The HBO show “Hard Knocks” will go for a different spin this upcoming NFL season.

It was revealed on Monday the AFC North will be the focus of “Hard Knocks.”

All four teams — the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers — will be followed in 2024.

“Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North,” debuts Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Per the release:

“Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” will document the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North Wild Card teams.

