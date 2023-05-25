Is the AFC North the best division in football? One publication says yes

It has been a productive offseason for all four of the teams in the AFC North as they all looked to fill roster holes before the 2023 season, making life for the Cleveland Browns difficult moving forward. The Baltimore Ravens retained and added talent for Lamar Jackson, the Bengals retooled their offensive line, and the Steelers may have had the best draft of any team.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness recently released an article ranking the NFL divisions and he agreed and gave the AFC the toughest division title before training camp.

“Quarterback Joe Burrow finished with the NFL’s highest PFF passing grade in the regular season and playoffs last year (91.0). Lamar Jackson missed the final six games of the season for the Baltimore Ravens but ended the year with an 85.2 PFF grade, which ranked fifth at the position. Over the final eight weeks of the season, only three quarterbacks had a higher PFF passing grade than the 82.9 mark produced by Kenny Pickett.”

