Is the AFC North the best division in football?

The AFC North has been a strong division for the past few years, and the Cincinnati Bengals have been able to win it the last two.

But where does the AFC North rank in terms of the divisions in the NFL? Bleacher Report ranked it the best division in football soon after the draft finished.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports has a different idea. He believes the AFC North is the third-best division in football behind the NFC East at one and the AFC East at two.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what Kerr said about the AFC North and the Bengals:

Imagine how good this division can be in 2023. The Cincinnati Bengals were in the AFC Championship Game and have one of the game’s best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has the core in place with Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon — and have added Orlando Brown to the mix to improve the offensive line. Myles Murphy makes the pass rush with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard even stronger.

Kerr believes Cincinnati is the best team in the division, but it will be tough to win it again since all four teams could be competing to make the playoffs.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Advertisement

More Latest News!

Former Bengals WR John Ross impressing Chiefs coach Andy Reid B/R suggests Bengals make blockbuster trade for Chase Young Bengals had top-10 offseason in ESPN's rankings

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire