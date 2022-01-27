AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger posts his retirement via video

The Cleveland Browns will finally, officially not have to deal with Ben Roethlisberger with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite success against Roethlisberger in 2020 including a playoff victory, “Big Ben” has been a thorn in the team’s side since being drafted by their division rival.

Since the Browns passed on drafting the Ohio native in the 2004 NFL draft, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to a 26-3-1 record against them.

While his play had gone downhill due to age and injuries the past few seasons, the former Miami of Ohio product still led the team to the playoffs the last two seasons. Roethlisberger hasn’t been able to lead Pittsburgh to a playoff victory since 2016 despite all the other success.

Thursday, Roethlisberger posted a video to Twitter confirming what was expected, that he was retiring from the NFL:

As the Steelers look for a new quarterback, the team also needs to replace their defensive coordinator after Keith Butler retired this offseason. A couple of big transitions for the Browns AFC North rival. None bigger than the retirement of Big Ben.