The AFC, NFC players of the week after Week 2

The NFL announced the conference players of the week for play in Week 2. The Arizona Cardinals had a player honored for the second week in a row. Linebacker Chandler Jones earned defensive honors in Week 1. This week, it is quarterback Kyler Murray who received offensive player of the week honors.

Check out below to see who won each conference player of the week and what they did.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





NFC Offensive Players of the Week: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray completed 80.6% of his passes in Week 2 for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Mike Edwards

In Tampa's 45-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Edwards had four tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week: San Francisco 49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky

The 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 in Week 2. Wishnowsky punted five times for an average of 45.2 yards and three were inside the 20. He had a long of 52 yards.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Henry led the way in Tennessee's 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. He rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and also added six receptions for 55 yards.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Baltimore Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh

In the Ravens' 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Oweh had three tackles, including a tackle for loss in which he forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson

Carlson made all four of his field goals and both extra points in the Raiders' 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1

1