AFC East storylines to watch at training camp 'NFL Total Access'
AFC East storylines to watch at training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
AFC East storylines to watch at training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Here's why Baker Mayfield may have already surpassed Sam Darnold in the Panthers' QB competition.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.
Hurdler Devon Allen, who is joining the Philadelphia Eagles next season, started too soon after the gun was fired.
How does track's false start rule work? Here's a look at the controversial rule that got Eagles WR Devon Allen booted from the world championships.
If the Giants are looking to trade for Juan Soto, the Miguel Cabrera blockbuster move in 2007 is worth revisiting.
It's been a rough offseason for Coach Zimmer.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly will sue the NFL if the league overrides arbitrator Sue Robinsons decision and gives him a full-year suspension.
One of the nation's best offensive lineman in the class of 2023 is narrowing down his recruitment to five schools.
Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
A lawsuit could follow Robinson's decision or an appealed decision by the NFL. Closure could be a long way off:
The answer was about as good as you could have hoped for.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican sweep of the women's 100m at the world track and field championships. The U.S. also had a medals sweep.
LIV Golf will host its third tournament next week in New Jersey.
Who are the top prospects heading into the 2022 college football season, and how might they fit with team needs in next year's NFL draft?
If the Browns are likely to pursue a backup QB if Watson has a long suspension, the list of potentially available players is uninspiring:
The eventual punishment, if any, imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will depend first on the decision of Judge Sue L. Robinson and then, if she imposes any discipline at all and the league appeals, the Commissioner or his designee. Eventually, the courts could get involved. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL [more]
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.