AFC East still ranks among worst divisions in NFL
The AFC East is not among the best divisions in football.
The Buffalo Bills ought to be fine with that statement.
If one was to consider the AFC East, as a whole, to be on the decline in recent memory, the Bills have nothing to do with that. Bleacher Report admits that much.
But B/R did recently rank NFL divisions and the AFC East lands as the second-worst in the league, ahead of only the NFC East. Here’s their breakdown on the Bills in this discussion.
The AFC East has a top-five squad in the Buffalo Bills with the Miami Dolphins possibly on the rise. Like the NFC East, it has multiple quarterback questions but with a much stronger contender in pole position.
Buffalo kept the core of its second-ranked offense together, adding wideout Emmanuel Sanders, and Brian Daboll is still the play-caller. The Bills should field an electric attack in another double-digit win season.
In rounding out the rest of the AFC East, B/R thinks the Patriots might compete for second place with the Dolphins… but the outlet still pegs the Jets a ways away from the top.
At the end of the day, all rankings on NFL divisions will surround the quarterback position. Without a doubt, Josh Allen gives the Bills any and all advantages until someone else proves otherwise in the AFC East.
Overall, B/R’s rankings have the NFC West and the best division in football with the AFC’s best division being the North in the second-place slot.
