AFC East standings after Week 5: New leader at the top

After five weeks, the AFC East has all four teams separated by just two games, with the top three teams apart by only one.

The Buffalo Bills currently sit atop the division with a 4-1 record after another dismantling of an AFC opponent in Week 5, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3. Buffalo built such a comfortable lead that, once again, Josh Allen got a chance to rest after throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns. They’re clearly one of the best teams in the NFL.

Robert Saleh and the New York Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to bring both teams to a 3-2 record, but with New York’s victory, they hold the tiebreaker. Zach Wilson looked solid against Miami’s disappointing defensive unit while getting a lot of help from his own, who had two takeaways.

Mike McDaniel’s team, dealing with a number of injuries to key players like Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead, still should’ve played better than they did. There were a lot of mistakes made that should fall on both the coaching staff and the players on the field.

The New England Patriots, wearing their red throwback jerseys, were able to shut out the Detroit Lions, despite playing third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe. Bill Belichick’s defense was ferocious, stopping the league’s top offense through the first four weeks on six fourth-down attempts. While hope appeared lost when Mac Jones went down, it looks like Zappe might be able to help them tread water.

Week 6 AFC East matchups:

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

New York Jets (3-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Miami Dolphins (3-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-1)

New England Patriots (2-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-3)

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire