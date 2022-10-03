AFC East standings after Week 4: Separation at the bottom

After four weeks, the picture for the AFC East is starting to get a bit clearer. Although, the quarterbacks in the division haven’t exactly been healthy, to this point.

The Miami Dolphins are atop the division despite a loss on Thursday night football to the Cincinnati Bengals to drop their record to 3-1. Miami didn’t do much offensively, and when Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off after a hit to the head midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins scored just nine points with Teddy Bridgewater under center. If Tagovailoa takes time away from the field, Bridgewater could keep them afloat, but the offense probably won’t look as dynamic.

Sunday afternoon brought an AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, in which, the Bills won to keep pace with Miami. Because the Dolphins beat them head-to-head, Mike McDaniel’s team still owns the tiebreaker. Buffalo’s offense, led by Josh Allen, wasn’t as explosive as they usually are. Turnovers hurt, with Allen and Singletary both giving the ball to Baltimore. If Lamar Jackson didn’t throw two interceptions, this game could’ve been an easy win for the Ravens.

The New York Jets got Zach Wilson back for their Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and were able to improve their record to 2-2. Wilson’s return brought a receiving touchdown on a “Philly Special” with Braxton Berrios delivering the strike. New York’s defense also forced Pittsburgh to make their quarterback change to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett after the first half.

Bill Belichick’s team played the latest game on Sunday, matching up with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without Mac Jones. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also left the game with a concussion, leaving the offense in the hands of rookie Bailey Zappe. The New England Patriots were able to keep up with the Packers, forcing overtime, but Aaron Rodgers was able to get his team into field-goal range, and Mason Crosby nailed his attempt. New England dropped to 1-3 to start the year.

Week 5 AFC East matchups:

Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs. New York Jets (2-2)

Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

New England Patriots (1-3) vs. Detroit Lions (1-3)

