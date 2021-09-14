AFC East standings: Dolphins sit alone atop division after Week 1

You know how Week 1 went for the Buffalo Bills. They started of the season losing in an upset to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16.

But it’s just as important to keep in mind how the rest of the AFC East did to start the year.

With that, here’s a post-Week 1 recap from the division and standings update:

Sam's revenge

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the snap against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Panthers 19, Jets 14

The Jets faced former quarterback Sam Darnold on the road in Carolina against the Panthers. While Jets rookie Zach Wilson had some flashes, it wasn't enough. Darnold got his revenge. He was helped by a big game from running back Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defensive line. They ate up the Jets O-line in the trenches and several injuries didn't help New York.

First AFC East showdown of 2021

Dolphins player Salvon Ahmed (USAT photo)

Final score: Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't do much to change the narrative about him in this one, especially considering his ugly turnover. He won't care though, as the QB did just enough to help his team top the Patriots on the road in a close one. Speaking of quarterbacks, rookie Mac Jones played well in his debut, but costly turnovers killed the Patriots. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard forced a fumble on Patriots running back Damien Harris to ice the game.

Dolphins on top

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)AFC East standings: 1. Miami Dolphins: (1-0) | Division: (1-0) | Last 5: (1-0) T-2. Buffalo Bills: (0-1) | Division: (0-0) | Last 5: (0-1)T-2. New York Jets: (0-1) | Division: (0-0) | Last 5: (0-1)T-2. New England Patriots: (0-1) | Division: (0-1) | Last 5: (0-1)

1

1