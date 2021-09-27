AFC East standings: Bills are only team in division to win in Week 3

You know how Week 3 went for the Buffalo Bills. They recorded their second-straight blowout win against the Washington Football Team.

But the rest of the AFC East was getting after it on Sunday as well. Unfortunately for them, no one else had a result as good as Buffalo’s.

With that, here’s a post-Week 3 recap from the division and standings update:

Jets remain winless

Final score: Denver Broncos 26, New York Jets 0

Still no wins for Robert Saleh as head coach of the Jets. His team had no answers for the Broncos on offense, defense or special teams. The Jets (0-3) became the third NFL team to lose a dozen consecutive games in September, according to ESPN. Two more interceptions in the bank for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in this one.

The Patriots also lose all over the field

Final score: New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Well... at least the Patriots scored? They too like the Jets were beaten in almost every phase of the game. Saints QB Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes while Malcom Jenkins had a pick-six interception on Pats' rookie QB Mac Jones in the loss.

The Dolphins hung tough, at least

Final score (OT): Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28

To the Dolphins' credit, what an effort. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett played for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). He led his team to the game-tying score with two seconds left on the clock... but the Raiders won in overtime. Ouch.

The only team to win? Say no more

AFC East standings

1. Buffalo Bills: (2-1) | Division: (1-0) | Last 5: (2-1) 2. Miami Dolphins: (1-2) | Division: (1-1) | Last 5: (1-2) 3. New England Patriots: (1-2) | Division: (1-1) | Last 5: (1-2) 4. New York Jets: (0-3) | Division: (0-2) | Last 5: (0-3)

