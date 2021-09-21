AFC East standings: Bills back on top after Week 2

You know how Week 2 went for the Buffalo Bills. They rebounded from their season-opening loss with a 35-0 win against the Miami Dolphins.

But that wasn’t the only AFC East matchup going on. The New England Patriots and New York Jets met as well.

With that, here’s a post-Week 2 recap from the division and standings update:

Game 2 in the AFC East

The fans showed some support early in the first half for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (USAT photo)

Final score: Patriots 25, Jets 6

The first win of the Mac Jones era in New England wasn't anything head-turning. Jones was 22-for-30 passing for 186 yards. No touchdowns despite his team's wide margin of victory. Having said that, he was certainly not the worst rookie QB on the field in Week 2. The Jets' Zach Wilson had four interceptions, giving his team little chance in this one.

Bills regain favorite status

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei #98 of the Buffalo Bills lines up against guard Michael Deiter #63 of the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AFC East standings:

1. Buffalo Bills: (1-1) | Division: (1-0) | Last 5: (1-1) 2. Miami Dolphins: (1-1) | Division: (1-1) | Last 5: (1-1) 3. New England Patriots: (1-1) | Division: (1-1) | Last 5: (1-1) 4. New York Jets: (0-2) | Division: (0-2) | Last 5: (0-2)

