AFC East standing after Week 11: Dolphins win during bye week

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins got some much-needed rest, as they enjoyed their bye week. They were the last of all teams in the division to get the break, and it came at an opportune time, as they’re 7-3 but have a few players nursing some injuries.

It’s the Bills that are just behind the Dolphins in the division, also with a 7-3 record, however, Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker. Buffalo defeated the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, and didn’t look good doing it. Josh Allen was ineffective for most of the game. If it wasn’t for kicker Tyler Bass hitting all six of his field goal attempts, Jacoby Brissett and company could’ve pulled off an upset.

The other two teams in the AFC East, the New England Patriots and New York Jets, met for the second time this season. This game was ugly to watch as neither offense was capable of doing anything. The wind was also a factor, causing Patriots kicker Nick Folk, who’s been almost automatic this year, to miss twice. With less than 30 seconds to go, the score was 3-3 before Marcus Jones took a punt return 84 yards for a New England touchdown, giving them the win.

The Jets and Patriots are now tied for third place at 6-4 with New England having swept the season series.

While the AFC East race is so close, Miami should come out of this bye week feeling pretty good because, in games that Tua Tagovailoa has played and finished, the Dolphins haven’t really looked as poor as these teams did this week.

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades at the bye week

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire