AFC East roundtable: Standouts from 2023 training camp

AFC East training camp standouts from BIlls, Jets, Patriots, and Dolphins including Dalton Kincaid, Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill, Bill O’Brien

The AFC East looks poised to be one of the tightest divisions in the NFL during the 2023 season.

While the Buffalo Bills are vying for their fourth-straight divisional crown, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots have all bolstered their rosters this offseason. It’s going to be a challenge.

That push to win the AFC East and earn a postseason bid starts in one place: Training camp. All four teams have hit the ground running at their respective camps and have had players standing out on both sides of the ball.

To get a better idea of who, our divisional managing editors from Bills Wire (Nick Wojton), Dolphins Wire (Mike Masala),Patriots Wire (Jordy McElroy) and Jets Wire (Billy Riccette) have teamed up to discuss which players are standing out during AFC East training camps:

Buffalo Bills

Offense: Dalton Kincaid has come as advertised. The first-round rookie TE is leaving something to be desired as a blocker, but he’s hauling in catches left and right at Bills camp. It’s been more of a surprise to see QB Josh Allen miss him with a pass as opposed to Kincaid making impressive one-handed grabs. Kincaid just makes it look easy. He has potential to be a real threat alongside Dawson Knox.

Defense: The Bills’ pass rush is still going to heavily lean on Von Miller and his ability to return from his 2022 knee injury. However, Greg Rousseau is flashing signs that he’s turning a corner. Injuries slowed Rousseau a bit last season as well, but he led the team with 8.5 sacks and had he featured in all 17 games, Rousseau had a look at double digits. Considering Miller’s return plus the way Rousseau has looked at Bills camp, he could be a lock for 10-plus sacks.

Miami Dolphins

Offense: It’s not much of a surprise, but the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continue to showcase their impressive abilities that make te pair one of the best, if not the best, in the league.

However, it doesn’t stop there. The competition for the team’s third wideout spot has been strong. Newcomers Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen (formerly Robbie Anderson), who were both signed as free agents, have really shown out in their opportunities, making life easier for Tua Tagovailoa but harder for Mike McDaniel, as he’ll have to decide who gets on the field throughout the preseason and regular season.

Defense: Vic Fangio’s side of the ball has been a little more surprising. With cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffering a meniscus injury just two sessions into training camp, Miami has seen three young players in Kader Kohou, Cam Smith and Noah Igbinoghene really step up.

Kohou shocked the NFL world last year as an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M-Commerce, as he ended up playing a starting role for the Dolphins due to injuries to Byron Jones and Nik Needham. Smith was selected in the second round of this year’s draft which caused some confusion among the fan base.

However, in nearly every practice session, the former South Carolina Gamecock has made a play that has won over those in attendance. Igbinoghene’s emergence may be the most interesting of all because if the last three years were any indication, the former first-round pick was on his way out of the league, as he just wasn’t playing NFL-caliber cornerback.

In Fangio’s system, he’s shown confidence and coverage skills that he hasn’t displayed since being drafted. If Ramsey is out until December like it’s been suggested, Miami might be in good hands with this trio of young cornerbacks joining Xavien Howard.

New England Patriots

Offense: Bill O’Brien being back as the offensive coordinator has the Patriots offense looking absolutely normal.

That might not seem like much to the rest of my fellow AFC East brethren with video game offenses, but try enduring a full year of a defensive coach calling the offensive plays. Trust me, it changes your perspective.

Granted, the Patriots could still use an elite outside receiver, but they might have come away with a pair of draft steals with rookie sixth-round picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

Douglas in particular has been making veteran corners look silly in training camp. They might change his nickname from “Pop” to “The Ankle Collector” before it’s all said and done. As for the veterans, Mac Jones has looked as comfortable and confident as ever at quarterback with Hunter Henry and JuJu Smith-Schuster consistently showing up as two of his favorite targets.

Defense: The Patriots had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and that likely won’t change with nearly every player returning from that unit.

It would be easy to gloat about Kyle Dugger, Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Jonathan Jones, but there were some considerable additions made through the draft with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.

Those three rookies could be foundational pieces at every level in the Patriots defense for the foreseeable future.

Gonzalez was the No. 1-ranked cornerback on some boards heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Meanwhile, White is the real-life version of “The Incredible Hulk” on the defensive front, and Mapu is already one of the most versatile players in the NFL, who just so happens to be the nephew of the late, great Junior Seau.

New York Jets

Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers has clearly been the star of the show, both on the field and in Hard Knocks thus far. The offense has been buzzing with him throwing the football. But one player to watch continues to be WR Jason Brownlee. The undrafted wide receivers out of Southern Miss has impressed all offseason and training camp. He stumbled a bit in his first game action, but not nearly enough to deter his chances of making the 53. He’s still the favorite to be WR6, though Malik Taylor is making a push as well.

Defense: The expectation after the Jets signed safety Adrian Amos was that he would step right in and start next to Jordan Whitehead. But Tony Adams had other plans. The second gear undrafted safety looks to have completely jumped over Amos and is the favorite now to start. He didn’t even play in the Hall of Fame Game, another sign that the Jets are high on him and further cementing how he has come along this summer to earn a starting role.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire