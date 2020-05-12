AFC East Predictions: How NFL scouts see Jets stacking up against division rivals in 2020

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The offseason roster-building is over, for the most part. What you currently see with your favorite NFL team is likely what you're going to get.

So what will you get in the AFC East in 2020? And how do the Jets stack up?

Here, with the help of some NFL sources, is a look at what and how those teams did, and what their outlook is for the (hopefully) upcoming season. They are listed in my projected order of finish in the AFC East:

Last season : 10-6, second place

Scout's take : "If they had just a little more offense, they might have made a run at New England last year. Now they've got it and (Tom) Brady's gone. It's all there for them."

Analysis : The Bills' biggest issue last season, which hurt them at the end of the year and in their playoff game, was they didn't have enough offensive firepower. Quarterback Josh Allen was showing promise, but he didn't have nearly enough weapons around him. That all changed when they traded for unhappy Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with 23 touchdowns in the last three years and with a 17.9 yards-per-catch average last year, is the perfect complement to the speedy John Brown and slot receiver Cole Beasley.

"There are no excuses for Allen anymore," said one AFC scout. "If he's what they think he is, he'll have a big year."

He will need help from his rushing attack, though.

"Losing Frank Gore will hurt more than you think," the scout said.

They are putting most of their faith in second-year pro Devin Singletary, who averaged 5.1 yards per rush last season (151-775), but he may eventually share a backfield with third-round pick Zack Moss, the shifty 5-9, 223-pounder out of Utah.

The strength of the team is still the defense, which ranked third last season and could be better. They lost Shaq Lawson on the defensive line, but added DE/LB Mario Addison (9.5 sacks last season), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (six sacks), and drafted edge rusher A.J. Epenesa in the second round.

"They might have the deepest defensive line rotation in the league," said another scout.

They also bolstered their secondary by bringing in 32-year-old Josh Norman, who isn't what he used to be but may benefit from being reunited with Sean McDermott, the Bills coach who was his defensive coordinator in Carolina during his best seasons.

"If he's got anything left," one scout said, "Sean will get it out of him."

Predicted 2020 record : 11-5

Last season: 7-9, third place

Scout's take : "Forget everything you saw from them last year. If Sam Darnold is healthy, they'll look like a different team. And they are better in some important spots, too."

Analysis : Joe Douglas promised his first job as Jets GM would be rebuilding the offensive line, and that sure was his offseason focus. He has basically built a whole new five-man group with rookie Mekhi Becton and George Fant at tackle, Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis at guard and Connor McGovern at center. That's good news, especially for Darnold and Le'Veon Bell.

"That is a solid line," said one AFC scout. "If they stay healthy and can develop some chemistry it can become a real good group."

The problem, though, is that's about all the Jets did this offseason. They essentially stood pat on defense, leaving that in the capable hands of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams again.

"He worked a miracle with that unit last season," a scout said of a Jets defense that ranked seventh in the NFL last season. "It's unfair to ask him to do it again."

Williams should have help, though. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected back healthy, which will be a huge addition to the defense. Maybe Avery Williamson will be back, too. If rookie corner Bryce Hall is fully recovered from a devastating ankle/leg injury, the Jets may have a steal in their fifth-rounder.

"That kid had second-round talent," a scout said. "He would've gone much higher if he hadn't gotten hurt."

The biggest Jets' addition, though, will be a healthy Darnold, who lost three games to mono last season and basically wasn't himself for the entire first half of the year. This could be a huge year for him, and he's got underrated weapons.

"(Breshad) Perriman looked like he was ready to break out late last year," the scout said. "He's better than the guy they lost (Robby Anderson)."

And several scouts said they had first-round grades on Denzel Mims, whom the Jets got late in the second round of the draft.

Predicted 2020 record : 9-7

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Last season : 12-4, first place

Scout's take : "They've lost so much more than Brady. Even if Bill (Belichick) is right about (Jarrett) Stidham, they don't have a championship team around him. And how do you replace the intangibles and leadership Brady brought? If Bill wins again, he really is a genius."

Analysis : Perhaps you've heard, Brady is now in Tampa and unless Belichick changes his mind and signs someone like Cam Newton, New England's fate is now in the hands of Stidham -- a 6-3, 215-pound former Auburn quarterback who was a fourth-round pick in last year's draft. Can the Patriots duplicate the quarterback magic they had 20 years ago when they found Brady in the sixth round? Who knows? But their entire season seems to hinge on that.

The problem, as one AFC scout said, is "that offense wasn't exactly loaded with talent outside of (Julian) Edleman" and they didn't bring in much help. Their biggest offensive addition was 5-9 receiver Damiere Byrd, who had 32 catches in Arizona last year. Obviously they have bigger hopes for the 6-4 N'Keal Harry, a 2019 first-rounder who missed nine games last season with an ankle injury.

Maybe those two, Edelman and Mohamed Sanu will be enough with a diverse running attack and a decent offensive line. Again, it all hinges on whether the Patriots are right about Stidham.

"But their defense took a big hit," another scout said. "They lost two of their most productive players" in linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Also gone are defensive tackle Danny Shelton, special teams ace Nate Ebner, kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

And the replacements?

"Middling," was how one scout described them. "But Belichick tends to get a lot out of those guys."

Maybe he'll find production out of free agents like DT Beau Allen and LB Brandon Copeland, "but they sure look like a team in transition," the scout said. "We'd all call them 'rebuilding' if Belichick wasn't there. He's not rebuilding at 68. He thinks he can win. The rest of us just haven't figured out how or why yet."

Predicted 2020 record : 8-8

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Last season : 5-11, fourth place

Scout's take : "That defense is going to be a force. But the offense? Check back next year, assuming they get Tua (Tagovailoa) some help."

Analysis : They may not have been "Tanking for Tua," but they were definitely rebuilding from scratch last season. And they ended up with the quarterback they wanted anyway. They also were pretty big spenders in free agency, which theoretically should jumpstart that rebuilding project.

They still have a long way to go, though, especially on offense. Tagovailoa is the future, assuming his surgically repaired hip is OK. So whether they start the season with the rookie, or let Ryan Fitzpatrick hold the job for a while, it's a good bet they will struggle this year.

"Tua will be good if he's right, but they put nothing around him," one AFC scout said. "They've got a bunch of No. 3 receivers behind (DeVante) Parker, who is a 2 at best. The two running backs (Jordan Howard and Matt Breida) might be OK, but not behind that offensive line."

That line could be a problem. Their biggest addition was former Giants bust Ereck Flowers, who revived his career with the Redskins last season but is hardly a top guard. Ted Karras was a decent pick up at center, but their best lineman might soon be Austin Jackson, one of their three first-round picks, who'll probably be their left tackle. It's a work-in-progress, to say the least.

The defense, though, should be much improved over the unit that ranked 30th in the NFL last season. Head coach Brian Flores, the former Patriots linebackers coach, signed linebacker Van Noy to be the leader his defense needs. They signed Byron Jones, probably the best cornerback on the market. And Lawson could be a big boost for their defensive line.

"(Flores) knows what he's doing on defense," the scout said. "They won't be an embarrassment."

Not on that side of the ball, at least.