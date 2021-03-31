AFC East news: All things Patriots free agency for Bills fans to know
While the Buffalo Bills haven’t been the busiest of teams in free agency, the same can’t be said about the rest of the AFC East.
The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and certainly New England Patriots have made their fair share of moves through the first wave of the NFL’s 2021 free agency period.
Now, onto the Patriots. Bills Wire will get you all caught up on the moves recently made by the Patriots in free agency right here:
TE Jonnu Smith
Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 4 years, $50 million
2020 stats: 15 GP | 41 catches | 448 yards | 8 TDs
LB Matthew Judon
Outside linebacker Matt Judon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Contract: 4 years, $56 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 50 tackles | 9 for loss | 6 sacks | 2 passes defended
Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (Gannett photo)
Contract: 2 years, $16 million
2020 stats: 5 GP | 16 tackles | 1 for loss | PFF grade: 57.4
DB Jalen Mills
Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 4 years, $24 million
2020 stats: 15 GP | 74 tackles | 4 for loss | 1 INT | 3 passes defended | 1.5 sacks
WR Nelson Agholor
Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 2 years, $26 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | 48 catches | 896 yards | 8 TDs
WR Kendrick Bourne
49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 3 years, $22.5 million
2020 stats: 15 GP | 49 catches | 667 yards | 2 TDs
DE Henry Anderson
Henry Anderson #96. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Contract: 2 years, $7 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | 42 tackles | 4 for loss | 0.5 sacks
TE Hunter Henry
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 60 catches | 613 yards | 4 TDs
OL Ted Karras
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 1 year, $4 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | PFF grade: 65.3
LB Kyle Van Noy
Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 2 years, $13.2 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 69 tackles | 10 for loss | 6 sacks | 6 passes defended | 2 forced fumbles
DE Montravius Adams
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (Gannett photo)
Contract: 1 year, $1.1 million
2020 stats: 8 GP | 11 tackles | 2 for loss | PFF grade: 63.1
LB Raekwon MacMillan
Dolphins middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 1 year, $1.2 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | 27 tackles | 1 for loss | 1 pass defended | 1 forced fumble
OL Trent Brown (trade)
Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77). Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Contract: 1 year, $11 million
2020 stats: 5 GP | PFF grade: 68.9
Key re-signings
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
QB Cam Newton (re-signing)
DE Deatrich Wise (re-signing)
CB Justin Bethel (re-signing)
K Nick Folk (re-signing)
OL David Andrews (re-signing)
CB JC Jackson (tendered)
RB James White (re-signing)
DL Lawrence Guy (re-signing)
DL Carl Davis (re-signing)
Key departures
Patriots safety Patrick Chung. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
OL Marcus Cannon (traded to Texans)
OL Joe Thuney (signed with Chiefs)
DT Adam Butler (signed with Dolphons)
DT Beau Allen (released)
WR Marquise Lee (released)
S Patrick Chung (retired)
TE Ryan Izzo (traded to Texans)
WR Donte Moncrief (signed with Texans)
K Justin Rohrwasser (released)
LB Brandon Copeland (signed with Falcons)
DL Beau Allen (released)
RB Rex Burkhead (free agent)
CB Jason McCourty (free agent)
