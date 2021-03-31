AFC East news: All things Patriots free agency for Bills fans to know

While the Buffalo Bills haven’t been the busiest of teams in free agency, the same can’t be said about the rest of the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and certainly New England Patriots have made their fair share of moves through the first wave of the NFL’s 2021 free agency period.

Now, onto the Patriots. Bills Wire will get you all caught up on the moves recently made by the Patriots in free agency right here:

TE Jonnu Smith

Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 4 years, $50 million

2020 stats: 15 GP | 41 catches | 448 yards | 8 TDs

LB Matthew Judon

Outside linebacker Matt Judon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Contract: 4 years, $56 million

2020 stats: 14 GP | 50 tackles | 9 for loss | 6 sacks | 2 passes defended

DT Davon Godchaux

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (Gannett photo)

Contract: 2 years, $16 million

2020 stats: 5 GP | 16 tackles | 1 for loss | PFF grade: 57.4

DB Jalen Mills

Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 4 years, $24 million

2020 stats: 15 GP | 74 tackles | 4 for loss | 1 INT | 3 passes defended | 1.5 sacks

WR Nelson Agholor

Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 2 years, $26 million

2020 stats: 16 GP | 48 catches | 896 yards | 8 TDs

WR Kendrick Bourne

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 3 years, $22.5 million

2020 stats: 15 GP | 49 catches | 667 yards | 2 TDs

DE Henry Anderson

Henry Anderson #96. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Contract: 2 years, $7 million

2020 stats: 16 GP | 42 tackles | 4 for loss | 0.5 sacks

TE Hunter Henry

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million

2020 stats: 14 GP | 60 catches | 613 yards | 4 TDs

OL Ted Karras

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

2020 stats: 16 GP | PFF grade: 65.3

LB Kyle Van Noy

Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 2 years, $13.2 million

2020 stats: 14 GP | 69 tackles | 10 for loss | 6 sacks | 6 passes defended | 2 forced fumbles

DE Montravius Adams

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (Gannett photo)

Contract: 1 year, $1.1 million

2020 stats: 8 GP | 11 tackles | 2 for loss | PFF grade: 63.1

LB Raekwon MacMillan

Dolphins middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $1.2 million

2020 stats: 16 GP | 27 tackles | 1 for loss | 1 pass defended | 1 forced fumble

OL Trent Brown (trade)

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77). Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $11 million

2020 stats: 5 GP | PFF grade: 68.9

Key re-signings

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

QB Cam Newton (re-signing)

DE Deatrich Wise (re-signing)

CB Justin Bethel (re-signing)

K Nick Folk (re-signing)

OL David Andrews (re-signing)

CB JC Jackson (tendered)

RB James White (re-signing)

DL Lawrence Guy (re-signing)

DL Carl Davis (re-signing)

Key departures

Patriots safety Patrick Chung. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

OL Marcus Cannon (traded to Texans)

OL Joe Thuney (signed with Chiefs)

DT Adam Butler (signed with Dolphons)

DT Beau Allen (released)

WR Marquise Lee (released)

S Patrick Chung (retired)

TE Ryan Izzo (traded to Texans)

WR Donte Moncrief (signed with Texans)

K Justin Rohrwasser (released)

LB Brandon Copeland (signed with Falcons)

DL Beau Allen (released)

RB Rex Burkhead (free agent)

CB Jason McCourty (free agent)

