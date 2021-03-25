Breaking News:

Magic trading Aaron Gordon to Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and 1st-round pick

AFC East news: All things Jets free agency for Bills fans to know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While the Buffalo Bills haven’t been the busiest of teams in free agency, the same can’t be said about the rest of the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and certainly New England Patriots have made their fair share of moves through the first wave of the NFL’s 2021 free agency period.

Now, onto the Jets. Bills Wire will get you all caught up on the moves recently made in the Big Apple now. Here’s a quick rundown of the recent moves made by the Jets in free agency:

LB Jarrad Davis

Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $7 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 46 tackles | 1 for loss | 0.5 sacks | 2 forced fumbles

WR Corey Davis

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 3 years, $37 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 65 catches | 984 yards | 5 TDs

DE Carl Lawson

Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (Gannett photo)

Contract: 3 years, $45 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | 36 tackles | 4 for loss | 5.5 sacks | 2 forced fumbles

S Lamarcus Joyner

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million
2020 stats: 14 GP | 66 tackles | 6 for loss | 5 passes defended

WR Keelan Cole

Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole (84). [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | 55 catches | 642 yards | 5 TDs

TE Tyler Kroft

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Contact: 1 year, $2 million
2020 stats: 10 GP | 12 catches | 119 yards | 3 TDs

DL Sheldon Rankins

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 2 years, $17 million
2020 stats: 12 GP | 20 tackles | 3 tackles for loss | 1.5 sacks | 1 pass defended | PFF grade: 57.8

RB Tevin Coleman

49ers running back Tevin Coleman. Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $2 million
2020 stats: 8 GP | 53 rushing yards | 1.9 yards per carry | 4 catches | 34 receiving yards

DE Vinny Curry

Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $1.3 million
2020 stats: 11 GP | 16 tackles | 3 for loss | 3 sacks | PFF grade: 68.6

OL Dan Feeney

Chargers center Dan Feeny. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million
2020 stats: 16 GP | PFF grade: 48.2

DB Justin Hardee

Saints defensive back Justin Hardee. Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Contract: 3 years, $5.25 million
2020 stats: 10 GP | 8 tackles

Key departures

Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • DE Jordan Jenkins (signed with Texans)
  • WR Breshad Perriman (signed with Lions)
  • LB Tarell Basham (signed with Cowboys)
  • OL Pat Elfein (signed with Panthers)
  • DL Henry Anderson (signed with Patriots)

Key re-signings

Jets free safety Marcus Maye. (AP Photo/John Munson)

  • S Marcus Maye (Franchise tag)

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Texans’ free agency spending signals a team tanking in 2021

    The Houston Texans may not be actively tanking in 2021, but their talent acquisition in the 2021 NFL free agency may suggest otherwise.

  • Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips

    The Jets have signed a linebacker who spent the last couple of seasons with one of their divisional foes. The team announced the signing of Del'Shawn Phillips on Tuesday afternoon. Phillips signed to the Bills practice squad last October and made his regular season debut in the 2020 opener against his new team. He injured [more]

  • NFL free agency 2021: Eagles limited salary cap hits for Anthony Harris, Joe Flacco

    Here's a look at the details from the one-year deals Eagles gave Anthony Harris and Joe Flacco. By Dave Zangaro

  • FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Andy Dalton 'QB1' tweet

    Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright criticized the Bears' Twitter account for overusing 'QB1' as a caption.

  • NHL referee Peel banned after making comments on penalty

    National Hockey League referee Tim Peel will never work another league game, the NHL announced Wednesday, after a television coverage microphone picked up his comment about calling a penalty.

  • Odds of Knicks trade options before the NBA trade deadline | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley takes a look at the trade market for the Knicks ahead of the deadline and determines if he thinks New York will be active before the deadline hits Thursday.

  • Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh impress at Penn State pro day

    Penn State defensive prospects Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh made the most of their pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Bills remain in top-five team in NFL.com power rankings

    Bills remain a top-five team in NFL.com power rankings after initial wave of free agency

  • NFL draft: WKU big man plans to be the next college-hoops-to-TE convert

    In a two-week cram session, Carson Williams is giving up basketball and trying to prep for the NFL — a sport he hasn't played since the eighth grade.

  • Buccaneers’ odds for back-to-back championships dramatically improve

    Immediately after winning Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers were behind the Chiefs and Packers as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, the Bucs aren’t far from being the team with the best odds to win it all. Via PointsBet, Tampa Bay’s odds have gone from +1200 to +525. The Chiefs were +600, [more]

  • There's an unfamiliar feeling around the New England Patriots: desperation

    Bill Belichick turned his team into a winning machine by exploiting the NFL’s market inefficiencies. But he appears to have abandoned a winning formula Robert Kraft, left, and Bill Belichick have turned the Patriots into one of the 21st century’s great sports teams. Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP Bill Belichick’s response to the New England Patriots’ first losing season in two decades was always going to be bold. Maybe he would move up in the draft to grab his preferred quarterback. Perhaps he could engineer a trade for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford. But this? Handing out more than $160m in free agency in order to conjure up a competitive roster? It feels antithetical to everything Belichick has practiced and preached over the course of the Patriots’ dynastic run. Winning is a drug. And the Patriots are addicts. “We’re not in the business to be in business,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King’s Football Morning in America column this week. “We’re in this business to win”. Signing veteran players to big-time, free-agent contracts has long been fool’s gold. You only need your hands and a couple of toes to count the number of big-ticket signings that have really moved the championship needle. Sure, you can find excellent players. And yes, the best teams explore all three avenues – the draft, trades, and free agency – to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. But the key to roster construction is finding players at value. Penning, as the Patriots have done in recent weeks, a league-average player to a multi-year, free-agent contract way above the positional average does more harm than good (Hello, Nelson Agholor). Chucking money at the problem has never been Belichick’s way. Throughout his time in New England, he has waited for other teams to swamp the market with big checks before he hoovers up the afterthoughts. Daniel Snyder and Woody Johnson get to hold up the jerseys at press conferences; Robert Kraft gets to hold up the Lombardis at parades. “I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft acknowledged this week. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.” You can find some Belichick-ian logic in the new method if you look hard enough. The master strategist is all about targeting inefficiencies in the market. With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than 10 years, most teams were tight on cash. The Patriots, however, were swamped with money to hand out – the $69m in cap room they entered free agency with was the third-highest in the league. With little competition, Belichick could cherry-pick the players he wanted from the top of the market for the first time since he stepped foot in New England in 2000. By the time free agency is over, Belichick is expected to have handed out more than $170m in guaranteed money. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out, that’s more than Kraft paid for the team in 1994. It’s not that New England have never spent in free agency. But this time there is more than a whiff of desperation: there is a ton of talent among the new signees, but not much value. Even when adding big-money free agents in the past (Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore to name two), it was to supplement a roster that was built largely through the draft or with cheaper signings. And, except for the earliest years, Belichick was operating with certainty at the most valuable position on the field; he had Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady and the safety he provided are gone now, and the scattergun approach of this offseason is telling. For the first time since the midpoint of the Brady-Belichick partnership, the coach is using free agency to cover up a poor run of selections in the draft. Only 18 of the Patriots’ last 42 draft picks are still on the New England roster heading into 2021. A bulk of that, as expected, comes from the past two drafts. Only four players remain who were selected in the drafts between 2016-2018. To put that in context: there are as many Patriot draftees from those three drafts (four) on Miami’s current roster as there are on New England’s. Dig deeper and it gets worse. Of the 18 draft picks still on the roster, only six played more than 50% of their unit’s snaps in 2020: Isaiah Wynn, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and Deatrich Wise Jr. Of those six, two can be considered real difference-makers (Wynn and Onwenu), two as reliable starters (Winovich and Wise Jr) and two as solid depth/rotational options (Bentley and Dugger). Out of 42 picks, that’s an awful rate. To help hide the mess, Belichick decided to splurge on the veteran market. So far this offseason, the Patriots have added 13 players while re-signing a further eight. The signings cover each and every position group – including bringing back Cam Newton at quarterback rather than exploring other veteran options. There is a reason Belichick opted to spread the wealth: the team isn’t good enough. Last season’s 7-9 record was not just about iffy quarterback play, costly injuries, and Covid holdouts. The backbone of the roster was poor, and it was exposed. The fancy metrics paint a picture of a team more in line with those that finished with four or five wins rather than seven. Belichick’s response: I can’t solve this in-house; I’ll have to look outside. It’s not often a winning strategy. As Peter King highlighted in his column this week, here are the five teams that spent the most in free agency between 2017-2020 and their corresponding regular season record over that period: 1) Jacksonville, $494.1m, 22-42. 2) New York Jets, $463.0m, 18-46. 3) Buffalo, $457.1m, 38-26. 4) Detroit, $444.7m, 23-41. 5) Cleveland, $436.2m, 24-39-1. On the surface, it’s a who’s-who of the NFL’s joke franchises. The Bills stand out as the exception; the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott axis has built what looks like a sustainable winner in Buffalo. The Browns have improved over that timeframe, too, although the team’s best moves have come in the draft rather than spending money on free agents. The core issue with the Patriots’ plan: they still have holes at the two most valuable positions in the sport – quarterback and cornerback. Either could be addressed in the upcoming draft, but it’s asking an awful lot of a rookie to walk into the building at the level needed to compete for a championship, and Belichick’s recent draft record isn’t exactly sparkling. There are times to spend. You can make a better case for the Giants’ recent spending spree than New England’s. However delusional it winds up being, David Gettleman, the Giants GM, believes he has a long-term quarterback in Daniel Jones. If ever there is a time to bet on a young quarterback, it’s in year three, when he is still on a rookie deal. You understand the strengths and weaknesses of your most important player. You’ve been able to add more youngsters through the draft. By year four, the Giants will need to decide whether to hand Jones his fifth-year option or a long-term deal. Best to give him all the toys possible in order to accurately make that evaluation. So it’s easier to build a path to reason for the Giants spending $68m in 36 hours. For the Patriots, it feels like a franchise chasing its tail. Like a team trying to pay its way out of past mistakes. But Belichick’s career is on the clock, too. He is 68. It wouldn’t be a stunner if he walked away at the end of next season or the season after that. Winning one more title is all that matters, not the health of the Patriots cap sheet in 2025. History tells us that spending a ton of money on mid-career players in March leads to nothing but disappointment. And then you remember that we’re talking about Bill Belichick, the most ruthless exploiter of market inefficiency in NFL history. Maybe – just maybe – he will outsmart the room one final time.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls, 03/24/2021

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • NHL roundup: Lightning stay hot with win over Stars

    Second-period goals by Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a comeback 2-1 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy only needed to stop 16 shots for the Lightning to win their fifth straight game. The defending Stanley Cup champions are on a 14-2-1 run that has put them atop the league standings.

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Brian Baldinger has strong opinions on this year's prospects

    NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has some really eye-opening takes on some of this year's prospects, including a possible top-five pick at quarterback.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics finalize trade for Magic guard Evan Fournier

    The Boston Celtics reportedly are acquiring Magic wing Evan Fournier in a deal at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Will Larry Fitzgerald land in Tampa Bay?

    There continues to be no direct evidence of receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s plans for 2021. The circumstantial evidence points to a possible jump to Tampa Bay, and a chance to cap his career with a Super Bowl win. First, the door seems to be closed on Fitzgerald in Arizona. The signing of receiver A.J. Green, which [more]

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul has to beat Ben Askren ‘to show he’s a legitimate boxer’

    Sean O'Malley sees Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren as a must-win matchup for the YouTube star.