AFC East news: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets real reflecting on Dolphins benching

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched on Wednesday in a shocking decision by his team. The former beloved Bills quarterback didn’t beat Buffalo over the course of his first six games this season, but he did guide Miami to a 3-3 start.

But now rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start going forward. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 7 but face the Los Angeles Rams next.

After the news broke, Fitzpatrick eventually reflected on it. In doing so… man, did Fitzpatrick keep things real. Via Dolphins Wire, not only did he tug on some heart strings, the 37-year-old even kind of said he’s mad about the awkward situation he’s now in.

“I was shocked by it. It definitely caught me off guard. It was a hard thing for me to hear yesterday, just digesting the news. My heart just hurt all day,” Fitzpatrick said. “I felt like it was my team.”

And then the real, real, real thing he said…

“I basically got fired yesterday, and my day today consisted of Zoom meetings with the guy who fired me and sitting in a room with the guy who replaced me for four hours,” Fitzpatrick said.

Ugh, Fitz… Hate to see that. Legitimately, that stinks for a guy that everyone seems to love.

Even when benching him, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores couldn’t help but compliment Fitzpatrick.

“Fitz has done a great job,” Flores said Wednesday. “But we felt like for the team now, moving forward, this is a move we need to make.”

We’ll see where the Dolphins go from here… but if things go according to plan for them, Miami will visit Buffalo in Week 17 and will have a rookie QB starting to round out the regular season.

