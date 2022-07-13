AFC East news: Patriots trade former Round 1 pick for 7th rounder

The Patriot way, right?

That took a bit of a new meaning this week. Or at least it went in the opposite direction.

The New England Patriots traded one of their previous first-round picks in wide receiver N’Keal Harry. They did not get much at all for him.

According to Patriots Wire, the Chicago Bears sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to New England for his services.

That’s it–Not the best look on the resume of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The final selection of Round 1 at No. 32 in 2019, Harry never came close to catching on.

At the time, the Pats were in dire need of playmakers to keep quarterback Tom Brady happy. Harry ended up not being the answer.

In three years, Harry caught 57 passes for 598 yards and scored just four touchdowns. The last of those scores came back in 2020.

Harry’s best game came in 2020 when he caught eight passes for 72 yards, but he never topped that yardage total and that was his only game with at least six catches.

