AFC East news: Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple outlets on Saturday.

The Patriots officially moved Newton to the reserve/ COVID-19 list.

On Sunday, the Patriots have a highly anticipated matchup with the Chiefs. Instead of that game looking like Newton vs. Patrick Mahomes under center, it’ll now be either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham for New England.

The Bills and Patriots don’t faceoff until Week 8 so Newton should be off the COVID designation by then, but in the race for the AFC East title, the Pats losing their starting quarterback will be very concerning for them.

Newton will have to quarantine and post two negative coronavirus tests before he’s able to return to his team. The Pats announced on Saturday that others who were considered to be in “close contact” with Newton had additional testing done for COVID-19 but have thus far all had negative results.

Newton’s positive test also comes as the Titans are currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19 in their organization, which has now inflected 16 people in Tennessee’s clubhouse.

