AFC East news: Jets’ rookie Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury

The Buffalo Bills will not be getting their first dose of the top rookie running back from the 2022 NFL draft this season.

The New York Jets announced on Monday that Breece Hall, a second-round pick, has suffered a torn ACL injury in their recent game on Sunday, a win over the Denver Broncos. He also has a torn meniscus.

The injury will end his season.

According to Jets Wire, Hall left the game during the second quarter and had trouble making it to the locker room before he took the cart to the back. That came after the first-year pro had a 62-yard rushing score for his team in the 16-9 win.

With New York at a surprising 5-2 record, they are in the race for the AFC East title against the Bills (5-1). Not only that, the two will go head-to-head soon.

Next week, Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers. After that contest, the Bills face New York on the road.

Without Hall, the Jets will move forward with Michael Carter as their top running back.

Hall finishes his rookie season with 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 average) with four rushing touchdowns. He also added 218 yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown.

Along with batting the Jets in Week 9, the two divisional foes will faceoff again in Week 14 in Buffalo.

