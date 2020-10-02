AFC East news: Jets QB Sam Darnold might miss time

The Jets fell to 0-4 on Thursday Night Football and now might be down a starting quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an AC join sprain in his throwing shoulder in that 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder last night, source said following tests. While it’s too early to tell how much time he’ll miss, being able to practice while in pain is a major issue. Allowing Darnold some time to heal may be the answer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020





Behind Darnold, the Jets’ No. 2 quarterback is former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. While not a threat to take over for Darnold, if Flacco were to be inserted into the lineup and have more successes than the starter, Darnold’s long-term future with New York could be in serious jeopardy considering Gang Green is in prime position to draft No. 1 overall at the 2021 NFL Draft as things currently stand. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered that consensus No. 1 overall pick at next year’s draft.

Darnold briefly left Thursday’s loss, but did return to action. Darnold was 23-for-42 passing for 230 in the game. He did not throwing a touchdown, but did take off for a 40-plus yard rushing score. Through four games this season, Darnold is completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 792 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Bills and Jets next faceoff in Week 7 on Oct. 25 at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo topped New York on opening day.

