AFC East news: Jets place four, including Breece Hall, on PUP to start camp

The New York Jets placed four players on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp. Among those four is running back Breece Hall.

The physically unable to perform list is a designation for players who are unable to suit up and practice due to football-related injuries. Anyone on the PUP list cannot practice until the team activates them.

Hall had a promising start to his rookie year in 2022 but went down with an ACL injury in October. In seven games played, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 19 passes for 218 yards and another score.

New York general manager Joe Douglas has previously said he hopes Hall will be ready by the Jets’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

As of now, Hall has not taken enough steps in the right direction and his Week 1 status is very unclear.

Hall will be player to monitor ahead of Buffalo’s first game, but he’s not alone. The other three players starting the year on the PUP list in New York include: tight end C.J. Uzomah, wide receiver Randall Cobb and rookie defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

