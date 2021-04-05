AFC East news: Jets officially move on from QB Sam Darnold

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Bills are potentially still facing quarterback Sam Darnold in 2021, but he’ll be wearing different colors.

In a big AFC East trade on Monday, the Jets finally moved on from Darnold. The No. 3 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft was traded to the Panthers, a team that the Bills do still face next season, but in a cross-conference showdown.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets acquired a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second and fourth rounders in 2022 for the QB. Additionally, CBS Sports reports that the Panthers will pick up the fifth-year option on Darnold’s rookie contract, meaning he’ll be with the Panthers through the 2022 season.

Currently the Panthers have QB Teddy Bridgewater still on their roster, but acquiring Darnold likely means he’s on the move as well.

Infamously for Darnold, the Jets traded up from pick No. 6 to select him… only for the Bills to take Josh Allen at No. 7.

In his career, Darnold has compiled a 13-25 record, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

In the grand scheme for the Bills, this likely means the Jets will have a rookie QB under center next season. New York holds the No. 2 overall pick at the upcoming NFL Draft. Candidates include BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

On a lighter note: Carolina has become “Buffalo South” in recent years with all the connections via players between the two teams. Darnold’s path to Buffalo begins?

That’s, of course, unlikely to happen any time soon…

