AFC East news: Jets O-line making life miserable for Aaron Rodgers

Nick Wojton
·3 min read

It’s being downplayed by the team, but reports of positive play from the Jets offensive line has been hard to come by.

The Jets have gone through workouts with the Buccaneers in recent days. The mainstay is that the Bucs’ defensive line is dominating the Jets in the trenches.

While adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly be an upgrade, if he has no time to throw the ball, it’s not going to be a productive offense for the Jets. It’s still early, but some updates are… yikes… if you’re a Jets fan.

But if you’re here, you’re probably a Bills fan and would relish that news.

So have at it.

Here’s a collection of reports on the Jets’ recent struggles:

Jets O-line struggles

Sack

Look out

Whiff

Heads up

Only three

Sad Aaron

Sounds familiar

Overwhelmingly? Is that bad?

Not good

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire