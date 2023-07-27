AFC East news: Jalen Ramsey carted off field at Dolphins camp

The Miami Dolphins might have suffered a huge blow on the second day of their 2023 training camp.

According to Dolphins Wire, the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East rivals had to cart cornerback Jalen Ramsey off the field at practice on Thursday. Ramsey went down with an apparent leg or knee injury.

Ramsey, 28, was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade this offseason for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Miami then gave Ramsey an adjusted contract that lowered his cap number to $2.9 million in 2023.

Ramsey is considered by many as one of the NFL’s best defensive backs. However, he has not fared well against Buffalo in his career. He is 0-4 against the Bills in the regular season.

Regardless, facing a defense without Ramsey would no doubt be easier for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs & Co.

At this time, there is no official word on Ramsey’s status. Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Related

Josh Allen's Bills extension looks better again thanks to Justin Herbert

Ranking the best tight ends on the Bills' 2023 schedule by PFF grade

1 thing for the Bills to prepare for against every team in the AFC East this season

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire