AFC East news: Former Bills first-round pick Shaq Lawson was traded

Not that there ever was a reason to dislike former Bills first-round pick Shaq Lawson, but now there really isn’t. He’s no long with the Fish.

Last offseason, the Bills opted not to re-sign him. Lawson went on to sign with Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Dolphins. Now Miami has traded him.

Over the weekend prior to free agency opening, Lawson, 26, was sent to the Houston Texans, per Dolphins Wire.

In exchange for him, the Dolphins landed linebacker Benardrick McKinney, and the deal also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

Lawson was Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2016. In 2020, he notched 32 tackles, four sacks and scored on a fumble recovery in 14 games played with the Dolphins.

McKinney, a linebacker, was a 2015 second-round pick for the Texans. He only played in four games last season and Pro Football Focus graded him a 58.2 overall mark in those combined outings.

