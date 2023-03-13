AFC East news: Dolphins trade for star defender Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins made a massive splash before the start of free agency and the new NFL league year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade that will send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida.

In return, the Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

Last week, the Dolphins released cornerback Byron Jones, a move that freed up near $13 million in salary cap space.

Jones missed all of 2022 with an Achilles injury. Miami has quickly decided to use that space to add the three-time All-Pro Ramsey.

Ramsey started out his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and never seemed to have good things to say about the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen.

Over the years, Ramsey has changed his tune on Buffalo’s quarterback like many others.

Still, he’s a formidable defender now on the Bills’ schedule twice a year.

Ramsey went on to play for the Rams from 2019 to last season, winning Super Bowl LVI in that time.

Related

Bills, Matt Milano agree to extension which creates salary cap space 3 offensive linemen for the Bills to target in free agency 2023 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency first-round projections featuring QB trades

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire