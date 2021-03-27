AFC East news: Dolphins send first-round picks all over & have a QB now

The Miami Dolphins took all the AFC East and NFL headlines on Friday. Originally slated to pick at third overall at the 2021 NFL Draft since they held the Houston Texans’ first rounder, the Dolphins will pick at 12th overall.

Wait, now sixth?

The Dolphins did a lot of moving around the first round of the upcoming draft, pretty much in a matter of minutes.

Here’s the full rundown:

First, Miami traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. A huge haul by Miami general manager Chris Grier.

But Grier & Co. weren’t done there.

Enter: The Philadelphia Eagles.

Legitimately moments later, according the Dolphins Wire, a second deal went down.

That No. 12 overall pick via the 49ers then went to Eagles, along with a 2022 first-round pick for the Eagles’ first rounder (sixth-overall.) In addition, the Dolphins sent the Eagles a fourth-round pick (No. 123) for a fifth-rounder (No. 156).

At the end of all of this, the Dolphins still hold a ton of draft capital, including the No. 6 pick and No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. In addition, Miami also has two picks in Round 2 and Round 3.

Hard to find a team sitting in a better draft position after a 10-6 season than the Dolphins currently.

But the other thing that’s important to note here: Tua Tagovailoa. Moving down from third to sixth means the Dolphins were not interested in drafting another quarterback at the 2021 NFL Draft. Some NFL Draft experts predict this upcoming draft could be the first time in league history that QBs are selected with the first four picks.

Because of that, it’ll likely be Tagovailoa’s show next season in South Beach.

