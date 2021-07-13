AFC East news: Bills lone team in division not holding joint practices

The NFL and the league’s preseason in particular is filled with some of those unwritten type of rules. However, in terms of joint practices, the jury is still out.

Do they help a team get ready for the regular season? Are they just a hassle? The world may never know.

But as of now, the Bills appear to be banking that having any of those hopefully don’t matter.

Over the past few weeks, various reports have pointed out the Bills are the only team in the AFC East that is not holding joint practices with any other team this summer. In the past, the Bills have done so, but not in 2021.

Most recently, the Jets and the Patriots reportedly will have joint practices with the Eagles. In usual fashion, those workouts will take place in the few days before the two sides faceoff in the preseason.

The Eagles visit the Patriots on Aug. 19 and then round out their exhibition season on Aug. 27 vs. the Jets.

While the Dolphins don’t have any summer work scheduled with the Eagles, they will double-dip like the Birds. According to Dolphins Wire in June, it was previously reported that the Falcons would have practices in Miami during the preseason… and now the Dolphins will do so again with the Bears.

The Bills are no strangers to having joint practices, previously doing so with the Panthers in August 2019. Evidently as of now, the Bills haven’t set anything up with their preseason opponents in terms of practicing together.

In the shortened three-game preseason in August, the Bills will again face their annual opponent, the Lions, as well as the Bears and Packers.

With the Patriots and Jets only just announcing their joint practices this week, perhaps there’s still time for the Bills to do so. But as mentioned… it’s more of an, “to each their own” type of thing.

Some speculate teams are getting in as many joint practices as they can this offseason due to the preseason being canceled last offseason amid the pandemic. If Buffalo’s coaching staff decides not to? That’s still probably fine.

