AFC East news: Aaron Rodgers is finally traded from Packers to the Jets
The trade most have already assumed would happen… has. Aaron Rodgers is now in the AFC East.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 39-year-old former MVP has been traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills will now face Rodgers twice a year, for the foreseeable future.
The update comes only hours after Schefter reported that there was a “soft deadline” for the deal put in place, which was Day 2 of the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.
Per the report, the Jets acquired:
Rodgers
15th overall selection at the 2023 NFL draft
170th overall selection at the 2023 NFL draft (Round 5)
In exchange, the Packers have received:
13th overall selection at the 2023 NFL draft
207th overall selection at the 2023 NFL draft (Round 6)
Conditional second-round pick at the 2024 NFL draft (becomes first rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps in 2023)
