AFC East: Jets trade former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson to Broncos for late pick

The New York Jets have officially cut ties with quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets have traded the QB, who was the No. 2 overall pick of the team at the 2021 NFL draft, to the Denver Broncos.

In addition to Wilson, New York shipped a seventh-round pick (256) to Denver. The Jets have acquired a sixth-rounder (203) in the deal.

Wilson started 33 games in New York, completing 57 percent of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. The Jets will now move forward with Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Before the trade, he was set to have a salary cap hit of $11.18 million in 2024. The Jets agreed to split his guaranteed camp roster bonus ($4.39 million), according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Broncos now have Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in their quarterback room. Selecting one at the upcoming 2024 NFL draft is not off the table for Denver with the Wilson deal, but due the low financial ties, he’s likely locked into a roster spot for 2024.

