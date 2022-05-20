AFC Draft Haul rankings
My Draft Haul rankings combine each organization’s returns from the NFL Draft and UDFA process to determine who brought in the most talent, and who got the best return on investment (i.e., how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).
To determine point values, I used Michael Lopez’s “blended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. ROI was determined by a formula involving overall talent acquired and equity spent.
Below, I give condensed thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts, check out my NFL Draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings, and NFC UDFA rankings.
I’ve also noted each team’s 2023 NFL Draft holdings as of today, and ranked each teams’ projected 2023 draft equity. I used Tankathon for the order. For R1 draft equity, instead of giving the team projected for the first pick (Falcons) the entire trade-chart 1.1 point total, I averaged the slots between 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, and 25-32, and gave each team in those ranges the average total.
Baltimore Ravens | Draft Equity rank: 4 | Talent acquired: 1 | ROI: 1
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.14
S1
6
9.33
6041
217
1.25
iOL1
14
Jeff Saturday
8.84
6021
296
2.45
ED8
37
9.41
6040
252
3.76
DL5
59
9.4
6043
327
4.110
OT7
47
2.41
6081
390
4.119
CB17
126
7.18
6005
194
4.128
TE4
94
9.11
6065
248
4.130
P2
269
6030
209
4.139
TE12
236
4.88
6044
238
4.141
CB31
214
6.2
5102
183
6.196
RB16
218
Michael Carter
6.42
5080
197
UDFA
WR27
192
Steven Johnson
4.9
6031
197
UDFA
LB21
237
4.38
5115
227
UDFA
LB23
243
9.22
6046
247
UDFA
WR36
251
5.6
6050
211
UDFA
QB17
319
7.48
6013
217
UDFA
WR47
321
4.88
5105
189
UDFA
WR53
351
3.27
6023
210
UDFA
LB32
389
Cameron McGrone
1.72
6006
225
UDFA
Nolan Cockrill
DL33
403
6.44
6027
278
UDFA
OT34
406
5.11
6053
300
UDFA
Brodarious Hamm
OT39
463
2.76
6051
306
UDFA
LB42
491
Josh Kaddu
6.12
6027
235
UDFA
Tyler Johnson
ED48
499
Desmond Hollin
5.61
6034
281
UDFA
Tre Ford
QB43
X
6.93
5113
197
UDFA
RB54
X
8.74
5087
207
UDFA
RB60
X
4.81
6004
215
UDFA
WR104
X
1.78
6026
193
UDFA
Shemar Bridges
WR121
X
4.11
6035
207
UDFA
iOL67
X
4.77
6050
320
UDFA
Ralfs Rusins
DL65
X
0.57
6052
305
UDFA
Rayshad Nichols
DL67
X
6027
306
UDFA
LB57
X
8.74
6021
251
UDFA
CB80
X
5.64
5101
180
UDFA
Kordell Jackson
CB98
X
0.66
5083
178
UDFA
Cory McCoy
S57
X
4.72
5092
182
NFL Draft: The Ravens got outstanding value with both first-round picks, stopping Hamilton’s fall at 1.14 and taking advantage of the NFL’s skittishness over Linderbaum’s arm length to get outstanding on PFF’s highest-ever graded center at 1.25. Baltimore then got Ojabo – a player mocked in the top-10 prior to his torn Achilles in the pre-draft process – at 2.45. Jones, a Senior Bowl star, was an awesome value in R3. Faalele and Kolar were R4 steals. Death, taxes, and Baltimore destroying the NFL Draft.
UDFA: Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot. It’s possible that two UDFA receivers will make the Week 1 roster. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Josh Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.
2023 draft equity rank: 18
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
20
Baltimore
2
52
Baltimore
3
84
Baltimore
4
123
Baltimore
5
152
Baltimore
5
156
Baltimore
6
196
Baltimore
Projected 2023 picks
Buffalo Bills | Draft Equity rank: 21 | Talent acquired: 23 | ROI: 24
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.23
CB4
33
8.63
6014
192
2.63
RB5
112
8.78
5114
204
3.89
LB10
109
8.87
6007
218
5.148
WR13
92
A-R St. Brown
8.32
5117
197
6.180
P1
145
Todd Sauerbrun
6020
200
6.185
Christian Benford
CB42
349
8.12
6004
208
6.209
Luke Tenuta
OT19
178
4.7
6080
314
7.231
Baylon Spector
LB24
247
9.13
6011
231
UDFA
TE17
296
1
6040
257
UDFA
RB41
393
6.01
5093
194
UDFA
OT33
405
Cole Boozer
1.03
6051
304
UDFA
Derek Kerstetter
OT35
426
Simon Stepaniak
7.83
6044
305
UDFA
Tanner Owen
iOL43
447
Xavier Fulton
9.43
6042
307
UDFA
WR76
X
5
6034
205
UDFA
WR103
X
5.21
6006
191
UDFA
Malik Williams
WR122
X
5.19
5067
196
UDFA
Prince Emili
DL62
X
2.38
6005
295
UDFA
Kingsley Jonathan
EDGE56
X
6025
259
UDFA
Ja'Marcus Ingram
CB65
X
9.05
6010
185
UDFA
CB109
X
6.28
6003
179
UDFA
Jay Lenard
S77
X
6010
209
UDFA
K11
X
5100
180
NFL Draft: The Bills ended up with a few prospects I was a bullish on – Bernard especially – but reached in several slots. The best value pick in the Bills’ class was Shakir, who confusingly fell all the way to 5.148 amid a draft where receiver-after-receiver got pulled up the board.
UDFA: One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to plummet. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off. In pre-draft testing, Wydermyer ran a 5.02 and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite. But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker. With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.
2023 draft equity rank: 26
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
32
Buffalo
2
64
Buffalo
3
96
Buffalo
4
135
Buffalo
5
168
Buffalo
6
208
Buffalo
7
248
Buffalo
Projected 2023 picks
Cincinnati Bengals | Draft Equity rank: 24 | Talent acquired: 27 | ROI: 25
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.31
S4
42
9.06
6002
191
2.60
CB8
67
8.32
5105
196
3.95
ED26
160
8.1
6042
282
4.136
Cordell Volson
iOL22
262
4.75
6061
315
5.166
Tycen Anderson
S11
123
9.49
6017
207
7.252
ED29
204
9.75
6043
256
UDFA
OT23
225
9.17
6071
306
UDFA
WR34
232
Stanley Morgan Jr.
3.91
6004
202
UDFA
ED31
265
7.27
6026
241
UDFA
Ben Brown
iOL25
288
6051
312
UDFA
Tariqious Tisdale
ED41
409
7.09
6047
285
UDFA
RB44
419
Ryan Torain
6.75
6000
213
UDFA
WR77
X
4.51
5107
185
UDFA
WR93
X
1.28
6002
189
UDFA
TE46
X
6.5
6057
259
UDFA
TE50
X
2.46
6035
246
UDFA
iOL69
X
5.08
6036
301
UDFA
iOL73
X
3.23
6052
350
UDFA
Clarence Hicks
LB45
X
7.35
6017
225
UDFA
Delonte Hood
CB64
X
7.22
5112
192
UDFA
CB77
X
0.64
5077
183
NFL Draft: A weird draft that featured a series of reaches. In every slot, I felt there was a superior prospect (or several) at the position the Bengals took.
UDFA: The Bengals finally have a starting offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen. I think there’s a decent chance R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed – either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown – on the Week 1 roster.
2023 draft equity rank: 24
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
27
Cincinnati
2
59
Cincinnati
3
91
Cincinnati
4
130
Cincinnati
5
163
Cincinnati
6
203
Cincinnati
7
243
Cincinnati
Projected 2023 picks
Cleveland Browns | Draft Equity rank: 26 | Talent acquired: 21 | ROI: 9
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.68
CB11
88
8.48
6015
203
3.78
ED23
129
Mike Rucker
6051
271
3.99
WR15
113
4.03
6007
209
4.108
DL3
43
Darnell Dockett
6035
290
4.124
K1
258
Robbie Gould
6012
206
5.156
RB12
176
6.94
5104
211
6.202
Michael Woods II
WR41
282
7.64
6011
204
7.223
ED20
105
9.15
6050
265
7.246
iOL32
338
9.7
6054
308
UDFA
WR30
206
9.62
6034
211
UDFA
Shaun Jolly
CB35
239
6
5086
179
UDFA
WR55
358
6.61
5100
179
UDFA
WR59
390
Kermit Whitfield
3.18
5075
185
UDFA
iOL41
420
4.21
6034
302
UDFA
D'Anthony Bell
S34
432
8.99
6005
211
UDFA
DL37
442
Gerald Willis III
2.24
6013
304
UDFA
DL40
470
Roy Philon
5.42
6026
298
UDFA
OT42
496
Jonathan Martin
6.22
6050
316
UDFA
Felix Harper
QB44
X
6.03
5097
164
UDFA
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
TE36
X
Rufus French
7.98
6047
257
UDFA
Silas Kelly
LB90
X
6034
229
UDFA
Junior Faulk
CB68
X
6002
210
NFL Draft: The Browns got awesome value with the Winfrey and Thomas picks. I think Winfrey is going to surprise folks at the next level. But I would have made different decisions in the other seven slots.
UDFA: I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career receptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. Shaun Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support.
2023 draft equity rank: 30
Rd
Ovr
Team
2
50
Cleveland
3*
100
Cleveland
4
115
Cleveland
4
121
Cleveland
5
154
Cleveland
6
194
Cleveland
7
234
Cleveland
Projected 2023 picks
Denver Broncos | Draft Equity rank: 27 | Talent acquired: 25 | ROI: 15
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.64
Nik Bonitto
ED10
56
9.37
6031
248
3.80
TE3
89
8.25
6040
242
4.115
CB19
138
9.72
5111
198
4.116
Eyioma Uwazurike
DL11
172
Foley Fatukasi
6.54
6060
313
5.152
S20
255
7.54
5102
197
5.162
Montrell Washington
WR92
X
5087
181
5.171
Luke Wattenberg
iOL29
324
9.59
6040
306
6.206
DL18
235
9.33
6033
289
7.232
CB59
X
7.85
5100
189
UDFA
Christopher Allen
ED25
142
6034
238
UDFA
Ja'Quan McMillian
CB33
223
Nickell Robey-Coleman
3.6
5096
181
UDFA
WR57
378
William Franklin
9.16
6001
207
UDFA
Michael Niese
OT31
379
Seth McKinney
9.21
6032
303
UDFA
Kadofi Wright
LB41
482
Bo Ruud
6.03
6031
229
UDFA
Kaden Davis
WR75
495
Johnny Knox
8.34
5116
188
UDFA
QB26
X
5
5110
206
UDFA
Tyreik McAllister
RB71
X
7.39
5090
181
UDFA
Brandon Johnson
WR90
X
6023
195
UDFA
Dylan Parham
TE48
X
6050
245
UDFA
TE57
X
8.87
6032
235
UDFA
Jake Stetz
iOL71
X
6025
302
UDFA
Sebastian Gutierrez
iOL80
X
9.84
6047
308
UDFA
OT49
X
8
6055
317
UDFA
LB64
X
6.09
6006
245
UDFA
CB74
X
3.46
5100
181
NFL Draft: Without a Round 1 pick because of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos hit it down the fairway in Round 2 with a pair of decent values at positions of need. But more could have been done with the seven picks on Saturday. The Broncos used three of those picks on UDFA prospects, and another two right on the draftable line on my board.
UDFA: Allen got the most guaranteed cash among the group and is the most intriguing lottery ticket. A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener and a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason wreaked havoc on his career. McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. Small, mediocre athlete, but defended 40 passes over 27 starts. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags. Denver left the draft with with receiver depth concerns. Virgil and Davis are field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a cut-day decision by one of them.
2023 draft equity rank: 32
Rd
Ovr
Team
3
86
Denver
3
89
Denver
4
125
Denver
5
158
Denver
7
228
Denver
Projected 2023 picks
Houston Texans | Draft Equity rank: 3 | Talent acquired: 9 | ROI: 31
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.3
CB3
19
8.98
6002
188
1.15
iOL3
26
Andre Gurode
5.99
6040
325
2.37
S3
30
8.47
5110
195
2.44
WR18
137
Nate Burleson
5112
189
3.75
LB5
60
9.07
6004
235
4.107
RB4
106
7.13
5095
224
5.150
DL13
179
9.88
6035
302
5.170
TE23
386
4.74
6056
256
6.205
OT22
207
8.24
6050
322
UDFA
Johnny Johnson III
WR42
291
5.46
5117
196
UDFA
Myron Cunningham
OT28
342
Colton Toner
2.12
6055
322
UDFA
S26
346
6.58
5115
213
UDFA
Kurt Hinish
DL28
357
Kendall Reyes
8.83
6022
302
UDFA
LB31
380
6006
239
UDFA
DL41
487
1.92
6016
302
UDFA
WR94
X
7.84
6034
242
UDFA
WR110
X
4.9
5117
195
UDFA
OT47
X
2.1
6034
313
UDFA
Troy Hairston II
LB49
X
5104
231
UDFA
Jacobi Francis
CB87
X
6.7
5095
191
UDFA
Tristin McCollum
S51
X
6011
198
NFL Draft: The Texans used a top-three pick on a corner who hasn’t played well since 2019 and is coming off a Lisfranc injury, a top-15 pick on a guard with below-average NFL athleticism, and the No. 44 pick on a non-explosive slot receiver coming off an ACL injury. I'm a big fan of Pitre and Pierce. But I can't condone the rest of what Houston was up to this weekend. Sitting on a mountain of equity with a roster badly needing a grand slam draft, this was a missed opportunity.
UDFA: Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290. The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day. OT Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots, but each have capped ceilings.
2023 draft equity rank: 2
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
2
Houston
1
18
Houston
2
34
Houston
3
66
Houston
3
82
Houston
4
105
Houston
5
138
Houston
6
185
Houston
6
189
Houston
6
200
Houston
7
218
Houston
7
220
Houston
Projected 2023 picks
Indianapolis Colts | Draft Equity rank: 25 | Talent acquired: 17 | ROI: 4
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.53
WR11
66
9.82
6031
208
3.73
TE6
104
10
6071
252
3.77
OT6
35
9.87
6061
307
3.96
S6
75
9.87
6001
215
5.159
Eric Johnson II
DL20
286
9.16
6043
299
6.192
TE30
X
9.35
6053
260
6.216
Curtis Brooks
DL16
208
9.52
6020
287
7.239
Rodney Thomas II
LB80
X
9.25
6016
196
UDFA
LB11
122
7.6
6012
230
UDFA
QB8
162
7.7
6032
218
UDFA
OT21
196
9.44
6064
307
UDFA
RB20
259
J.R. Redmond
7.8
6010
210
UDFA
RB23
274
Danny Woodhead
7.55
5093
210
UDFA
Dallis Flowers
CB39
301
Roc Alexander
9.53
6010
196
UDFA
S25
337
8.85
6040
224
UDFA
RB33
339
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
2.33
5076
202
UDFA
WR62
413
8.06
6027
206
UDFA
Michael Young Jr.
WR68
446
5.44
5102
190
UDFA
LB38
451
6.56
5117
228
UDFA
RB47
456
James Jackson
3.36
5095
215
UDFA
Wesley French
iOL46
473
Clint Boling
9.65
6047
307
UDFA
WR80
X
Johnnie Lee Higgins
6.05
6004
192
UDFA
WR106
X
1.2
5090
186
UDFA
Josh Seltzner
iOL54
X
6045
309
UDFA
Alex Mollette
iOL60
X
8.5
6021
300
UDFA
MJ Dumas
iOL84
X
4.68
6031
306
UDFA
Beau Morris
OT59
X
1.15
6051
300
UDFA
David Kroll
OT61
X
4.47
6060
318
UDFA
DL55
X
3.47
6035
291
UDFA
Caeveon Patton
DL77
X
7.71
6012
291
UDFA
EDGE64
X
1.41
6032
256
UDFA
Cullen Wick
EDGE65
X
9.5
6035
267
UDFA
EDGE74
X
9.13
6043
251
UDFA
Lucky Oyovwi
EDGE78
X
2.25
6026
244
UDFA
Forrest Rhyne
LB71
X
6013
233
UDFA
Grant Dixon
LB83
X
8.32
6024
231
UDFA
Evan Holm
CB70
X
7.51
5111
180
UDFA
Cedrick Cunningham Jr.
CB99
X
6.69
5106
205
UDFA
Trevor Denbow
S75
X
8.27
5110
208
NFL Draft: The Colts had a strong Day 2 – highlighted by stealing late-R1 talent Raimann amid the NFL’s concerns about his medicals – but had a strange Saturday, going totally off the grid with two of its four picks.
UDFA: The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi). The Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. The former safety ran a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others) last year. Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor in an ideal developmental situation.
2023 draft equity rank: 23
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
25
Indianapolis
2
57
Indianapolis
3
74
Indianapolis
4
128
Indianapolis
5
161
Indianapolis
6
201
Indianapolis
7
241
Indianapolis
Projected 2023 picks
Jacksonville Jaguars | Draft Equity rank: 6 | Talent acquired: 7 | ROI: 16
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.1
EDGE3
8
9.99
6050
272
1.27
LB1
15
9.59
6026
237
3.65
Luke Fortner
iOL11
95
7.29
6041
304
3.70
LB3
49
Logan Wilson
9.77
6026
237
5.154
RB27
290
7.07
5101
219
6.197
Gregory Junior
CB37
249
Isaiah Dunn
8.85
5117
203
7.222
CB27
203
4.26
6004
194
UDFA
WR23
165
9.94
6023
209
UDFA
Josh Thompson
CB34
226
9.55
5114
194
UDFA
EJ Perry
QB11
250
Taylor Heinecke
9.43
6015
208
UDFA
TE20
330
4.82
6044
241
UDFA
De'Shaan Dixon
ED38
382
Will Overstreet
7.06
6042
247
UDFA
OT32
395
Terrance Beadles
8.96
6032
307
UDFA
iOL44
454
5.34
6050
310
UDFA
Lujuan Winningham
WR108
X
4.8
6030
198
UDFA
TE45
X
5.85
6056
250
UDFA
iOL52
X
4.56
6065
307
UDFA
DL76
X
7.84
6026
309
UDFA
LB55
X
3.49
5111
224
UDFA
CB67
X
6.44
5114
172
UDFA
Sean Mahone
S65
X
4.26
5111
203
UDFA
Andrew Mevis
K4
X
Cody Parkey
5101
203
NFL Draft: The Lloyd steal mitigated the value-loss I perceive for reaching on Walker at 1.1, and I’d say the same about the Muma steal mitigating the Fortner reach. I wasn’t a big fan of the three Day 3 picks.
UDFA: Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster. EJ Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him onto the practice squad. Austin has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and a one-year-wonder collegiate career.
2023 draft equity rank: 5
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
6
Jacksonville
2
38
Jacksonville
3
70
Jacksonville
4
109
Jacksonville
4
134
Jacksonville
5
142
Jacksonville
6
182
Jacksonville
6
195
Jacksonville
7
222
Jacksonville
Projected 2023 picks
Kansas City Chiefs | Draft Equity rank: 10 | Talent acquired: 4 | ROI: 2
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.21
CB2
10
9.49
5106
193
1.30
EDGE5
23
Ryan Kerrigan
9.21
6036
263
2.54
WR8
48
7.59
5096
191
2.62
Bryan Cook
S8
96
6006
206
3.103
LB4
51
9.99
6025
250
4.135
Joshua Williams
CB14
110
9.43
6027
195
5.145
iOL4
46
5.3
6053
328
7.243
CB24
177
9.2
6020
195
7.251
RB21
268
8.86
5102
222
7.259
Nazeeh Johnson
CB44
397
9.08
5102
199
UDFA
WR20
147
2.64
6035
210
UDFA
LB16
199
9.06
6037
243
UDFA
QB9
217
7.21
6012
210
UDFA
RB17
234
6.15
5081
187
UDFA
LB36
438
9.18
6030
236
UDFA
RB89
X
5.11
6001
213
UDFA
RB79
X
7.85
5086
215
UDFA
Trevor Begue
WR96
X
7.92
5101
188
UDFA
WR102
X
6.03
6003
189
UDFA
Chris Glaser
iOL62
X
9.07
6040
306
UDFA
Gene Pryor
iOL74
X
6020
299
UDFA
Mike Caliendo
iOL82
X
6.85
6040
301
UDFA
Tristan Nichols
DL45
X
6033
258
UDFA
Ikenna Onwuasoanya
DL78
X
4.33
6012
302
UDFA
Brandon Barlow
EDGE73
X
8.08
6040
256
UDFA
LB76
X
8.45
6011
226
UDFA
Caleb Holden
CB93
X
6.86
5090
180
UDFA
S56
X
7.87
6006
209
UDFA
Reggie Stubblefield
S59
X
2.76
5110
192
UDFA
S78
X
6.05
5104
204
UDFA
S79
X
5.07
5111
194
NFL Draft: McDuffie was a top-10 talent on my board and others and a top-15 talent on most of the rest, and the Chiefs, who badly needed a corner, maneuvered to No. 21 to steal him when he began dropping due to the NFL’s concerns about his arm length. Karlaftis, Moore, and Chenal were all awesome picks. And I thought Kinnard may have been the biggest steal of Day 3… it reminded me of KC’s good fortune with offensive line in the last class when Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith were both acquired for ludicrous discounts after inexplicable drops. Another grand slam draft for an organization growing accustomed to those.
UDFA: Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer. Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances). Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars prior to his spinal injury. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.
2023 draft equity rank: 21
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
30
Kansas City
2
62
Kansas City
3
94
Kansas City
3*
99
Kansas City
4
118
Kansas City
4
133
Kansas City
5
166
Kansas City
6
191
Kansas City
6
206
Kansas City
7
246
Kansas City
7*
253
Kansas City
Projected 2023 picks
Los Angeles Chargers | Draft Equity rank: 23 | Talent acquired: 18 | ROI: 14
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.17
iOL2
20
9.75
6025
314
3.79
J.T. Woods
S10
119
9.43
6021
195
4.123
RB3
84
Deuce McCallister
5.7
6003
217
5.160
DL14
182
4.8
6037
323
6.195
iOL9
78
4.15
6030
318
6.214
Ja'Sir Taylor
CB50
435
Mac McCain
8.28
5110
188
7.236
Deane Leonard
CB61
X
Terrell Thomas
7.68
6005
194
7.260
Zander Horvath
RB43
411
9.83
6021
228
UDFA
RB34
344
6.24
6001
215
UDFA
WR63
417
4.24
5100
179
UDFA
QB21
429
8.88
6044
228
UDFA
Kevin Marks Jr.
RB49
475
4.96
5111
200
UDFA
CB56
498
3
6001
182
UDFA
QB25
X
8.93
6041
226
UDFA
TE42
X
Sal Canella
6.11
6052
245
UDFA
Isaac Weaver
iOL88
X
5.86
6064
310
UDFA
Ty Shelby
EDGE79
X
8.04
6037
249
UDFA
Kendricks Gladney Jr.
LB66
X
4.72
5106
209
UDFA
LB93
X
6.87
6004
228
UDFA
Skyler Thomas
CB75
X
5087
184
UDFA
Raheem Layne
S85
X
3.71
5111
192
UDFA
James McCourt
K10
X
6010
216
NFL Draft: The Chargers needed interior offensive line help more than anything coming into Draft Weekend and didn’t need to reach to emphatically address that, getting Johnson in an acceptable slot and stealing Salyer in the sixth round. I understand why the NFL was a little down on Spiller, but getting him at No. 123 is good value however you slice it.
UDFA: The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath). Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level. Will the Chargers try Brandon Peters at TE? He’s got the size and athleticism for the transition, and unfortunately lacks NFL accuracy as a quarterback.
2023 draft equity rank: 20
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
23
LA Chargers
2
55
LA Chargers
3
87
LA Chargers
4
126
LA Chargers
5
159
LA Chargers
6
199
LA Chargers
7
239
LA Chargers
Projected 2023 picks
Las Vegas Raiders | Draft Equity rank: 30 | Talent acquired: 30 | ROI: 10
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.90
Dylan Parham
iOL8
71
8.8
6025
313
4.122
RB6
130
9.82
5117
217
4.126
Neil Farrell Jr.
DL8
151
Jonathan Hankins
0.85
6041
339
5.175
DL7
115
7.32
6037
298
7.238
iOL19
227
6.74
6056
329
7.250
RB40
391
D’Ernest Johnson
4.78
6004
208
UDFA
Sam Webb
CB32
221
9.37
6004
201
UDFA
WR33
228
3.55
6013
184
UDFA
OT24
231
3.88
6071
339
UDFA
Darien Butler
LB25
252
5103
226
UDFA
ED33
285
4.1
6022
270
UDFA
QB15
294
7.01
6017
215
UDFA
RB29
299
3.97
5084
205
UDFA
S32
415
8.84
6034
212
UDFA
S33
430
4.69
6001
203
UDFA
ED44
462
6.06
6044
263
UDFA
WR86
X
4.23
5083
189
UDFA
TE38
X
3.65
6041
246
UDFA
Bryce Cosby
S70
X
5.65
5096
188
NFL Draft: The Raiders had very little draft equity but held serve in the slots they selected, finding strong values. I’m surprised Las Vegas didn’t address LB and CB, but, to be fair, Parham was a good pick at a position of need, and the talent well at both of the aforementioned positions had really dried up once the Raiders were on the clock on Day 3.
UDFA: The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t change directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad. McCormick is undersized but skilled.
2023 draft equity rank: 13
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
14
Las Vegas
2
46
Las Vegas
3
78
Las Vegas
4
117
Las Vegas
5
150
Las Vegas
5*
174
Las Vegas
6
190
Las Vegas
6*
209
Las Vegas
7
230
Las Vegas
7*
251
Las Vegas
Projected 2023 picks
Miami Dolphins | Draft Equity rank: 32 | Talent acquired: 31 | ROI: 5
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.102
LB7
68
Daryl Washington
9.68
6020
228
4.125
WR19
144
7.02
6017
209
7.224
LB37
441
9.46
6026
232
7.247
QB14
276
7.15
6017
217
UDFA
OT11
116
9.75
6071
303
UDFA
Verone McKinley III
S13
157
2.39
5100
192
UDFA
Tanner Conner
WR38
261
8.85
6030
226
UDFA
WR40
271
7.61
6001
196
UDFA
RB26
287
TJ Yeldon
4.14
6001
215
UDFA
Blaise Andries
iOL28
315
Brenden Stai
9.81
6062
311
UDFA
DL26
345
Jay Ratliff
9.34
6040
300
UDFA
Jordan Williams
DL35
423
Jabari Issa
6.85
6043
291
UDFA
Ty Clary
iOL76
X
6043
299
UDFA
Tristan Schultz
OT66
X
6041
300
UDFA
EDGE51
X
4.78
6024
252
UDFA
EDGE59
X
6.62
6041
239
UDFA
Mike Tverdov
EDGE70
X
9.02
6036
266
UDFA
Owen Carney Jr.
EDGE75
X
6030
269
UDFA
LB84
X
6010
228
UDFA
Kader Kohou
CB72
X
8.57
5095
193
UDFA
Elijah Hamilton
CB81
X
8.74
6012
211
UDFA
S43
X
Stevie Brown
0.96
5114
199
UDFA
Tommy Heatherly
P9
X
5110
210
NFL Draft: The Dolphins had scant draft equity due to the Tyreek Hill trade but did a good job in the slots they picked in. I especially liked the pick that led off Miami’s draft, Channing Tindall. Tindall was a better player last year on Georgia’s national title team than Packers’ first-rounder Quay Walker.
UDFA: Diesch absolutely deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year. McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.
2023 draft equity rank: 6
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
15
Miami
1
24
Miami
2
47
Miami
3
79
Miami
3
80
Miami
5
151
Miami
6
184
Miami
7
231
Miami
Projected 2023 picks
New England Patriots | Draft Equity rank: 15 | Talent acquired: 26 | ROI: 32
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.29
iOL5
54
9.95
6050
307
2.50
WR16
128
8.56
6023
183
3.85
Marcus Jones
CB10
79
5080
177
4.121
Jack Jones
CB28
205
6.78
5112
177
4.127
RB8
141
Joseph Addai
9.34
5113
207
4.137
QB7
134
5.97
6004
217
6.183
Kevin Harris
RB11
169
Julius Jones
7.14
5097
222
6.200
Sam Roberts
DL30
365
Devon Still
7.03
6046
293
6.210
iOL31
331
6.61
6025
331
7.245
iOL27
311
Quasim Mitchell
5.09
6065
323
UDFA
ED30
211
6.65
6042
286
UDFA
QB13
266
Quenton Flowers
5.46
5086
197
UDFA
S37
460
Kai Nacua
9.78
6015
203
UDFA
Jake Parker
WR116
X
7.26
5116
200
UDFA
iOL77
X
8.9
6045
305
UDFA
iOL90
X
8.71
6015
301
UDFA
Jared Brinkman
DL70
X
6.5
6002
292
UDFA
DaMarcus Mitchell
EDGE58
X
5.49
6026
260
UDFA
Devin Hafford
CB95
X
8.3
5096
195
UDFA
Coby Tippett
S97
X
3.73
5082
195
UDFA
Jake Julien
P7
X
6020
217
NFL Draft: I was one of the higher people in the industry on Strange, Thornton, and Harris… but still felt New England reached on the former two. There was a bunch more reaching with the other picks. And then a few oddities. I like Zappe… but why use the No. 137 on a QB a year after using a top-15 pick on one? I'm a fan of Harris... but why take two RB with the running back room you already have?
UDFA: Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see the Patriots’ streak of consecutive seasons with a UDFA cracking its opening roster extended to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury. King’s best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. Schooler is an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.
2023 draft equity rank: 11
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
16
New England
2
48
New England
3
71
New England
3*
97
New England
4
119
New England
4
131
New England
6
183
New England
6
192
New England
6*
216
New England
7
232
New England
Projected 2023 picks
New York Jets | Draft Equity rank: 2 | Talent acquired: 2 | ROI: 11
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.4
CB1
7
Richard Sherman
6026
193
1.10
WR4
17
7.8
5116
184
1.26
EDGE4
13
9.23
6045
260
2.36
RB1
39
Matt Forte
9.96
5112
218
3.101
TE5
98
6054
251
4.111
OT9
100
5.54
6060
307
4.117
ED22
125
8.22
6054
265
UDFA
RB25
284
5.84
5107
209
UDFA
ED37
350
4.44
6015
248
UDFA
C.J. Brewer
DL34
422
Ricky Walker
6.08
6016
288
UDFA
John Chenal
TE27
494
9.33
6024
254
UDFA
QB28
X
1.7
6041
217
UDFA
Liam Welch
QB29
X
6013
210
UDFA
Breylin Smith
QB41
X
6023
227
UDFA
RB63
X
Larry Rountree III
6.03
5070
201
UDFA
WR118
X
8.39
6041
228
UDFA
WR119
X
9.2
6013
194
UDFA
TE31
X
7.35
6061
265
UDFA
TE32
X
Dante Rosario
3.28
6032
226
UDFA
TE49
X
5.72
6040
236
UDFA
Airon Servais
OT55
X
4.89
6056
307
UDFA
DL69
X
2.79
6032
281
UDFA
DQ Thomas
LB47
X
6015
226
UDFA
Jeremiah Tyler
LB86
X
4.29
6007
223
UDFA
Tony Adams
CB57
X
9.74
5114
203
UDFA
Devin Rockette
CB76
X
5.24
5094
180
UDFA
Allan George
CB82
X
8.66
5112
191
UDFA
Darion Dunn
CB96
X
2.74
6000
195
UDFA
CB108
X
6026
201
UDFA
Omar Fortt
S42
X
7.58
6002
213
UDFA
Nowoola Awopetu
S49
X
5112
197
UDFA
Jordan Mosley
S58
X
5.82
6000
201
UDFA
K5
X
5095
197
NFL Draft: Sauce Gardner should not have been available to New York, but the Jets were able to take advantage of Houston’s folly. Wilson was plucked off the board as the record-setting receiver run was starting, ensuring the Jets came out on the right side of that. Jermaine Johnson was highway robbery at 1.26. Breece Hall is the three-down bellcow Zach Wilson needed. The other picks were also strong values. After this draft, the Jets' roster is beginning to look frisky... if Wilson can make a Year 2 leap.
UDFA: Knight ranked No. 12 in this RB class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. "Bam" also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses. Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measurables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.
2023 draft equity rank: 7
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
5
NY Jets
2
37
NY Jets
3
69
NY Jets
4
108
NY Jets
5
141
NY Jets
6
178
NY Jets
6
181
NY Jets
Projected 2023 picks
Pittsburgh Steelers | Draft Equity rank: 19 | Talent acquired: 19 | ROI: 21
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.20
QB4
52
9.55
6033
219
2.52
WR9
50
9.37
6032
200
3.84
DL4
53
Chris Jones
7.44
6037
284
4.138
WR14
107
9.08
5076
170
6.208
TE18
304
4.61
5111
237
7.225
Mark Robinson
LB70
X
6.38
5114
230
7.241
QB20
370
Erik Meyer
7.35
6012
213
UDFA
CB36
242
Ashton Youboty
7.89
5115
187
UDFA
ED34
314
3.48
6027
250
UDFA
DL25
340
0.96
6003
328
UDFA
CB41
343
Sean Murphy-Bunting
7.58
6003
187
UDFA
RB35
352
4.82
5080
207
UDFA
RB46
444
C.J. Marable
6.5
5113
196
UDFA
Jordan Tucker
OT38
450
Rashod Hill
1.62
6062
344
UDFA
DL39
457
6.24
6031
310
UDFA
iOL45
466
Ben Claxton
3.16
6025
305
UDFA
Michael Maietti
iOL49
500
Brett Romberg
5.79
6013
303
UDFA
RB51
X
3.76
5094
200
UDFA
iOL56
X
8.36
6045
295
UDFA
Jack Badovinac
iOL57
X
6.54
6011
303
UDFA
Liam Fornadel
iOL63
X
4.75
6042
312
UDFA
Vitaliy Gurman
iOL78
X
8.26
6030
306
UDFA
Jake Dixon
OT58
X
8.3
6051
310
UDFA
LB68
X
4.15
5096
217
UDFA
T.D. Moultry
LB82
X
2.08
6013
246
UDFA
Tyler Dressler
LB75
X
7.74
6021
241
UDFA
Tyrell Ford
CB85
X
6.66
5106
191
NFL Draft: I liked the Leal and Austin picks. But – even outside of the fact that I don’t love him as a prospect – the Steelers badly misread the room by taking Pickett in the top-20. Pickens is talented but has character concerns. The last three picks were airmailed.
UDFA: The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500. Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile. Johnson led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. He’s undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly, but plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks. Humphrey is a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he can get caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.
2023 draft equity rank: 14
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
11
Pittsburgh
2
43
Pittsburgh
3
75
Pittsburgh
4
114
Pittsburgh
6
187
Pittsburgh
7
227
Pittsburgh
Projected 2023 picks
Tennessee Titans | Draft Equity rank: 12 | Talent acquired: 8 | ROI: 7
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.18
WR7
40
5.81
6017
224
2.35
CB7
61
5.48
5113
191
3.69
OT10
108
6.26
6052
316
3.86
QB1
1
Michael Vick
6004
223
4.131
RB19
256
6017
227
4.143
TE11
215
6.47
6024
243
5.163
WR21
153
8.31
5112
181
6.204
Theo Jackson
S47
X
7.66
6007
198
6.219
LB27
308
9.69
6023
232
UDFA
DL12
175
4.29
6053
308
UDFA
Andrew Rupcich
OT20
189
7.72
6060
322
UDFA
DL15
198
4.58
6021
300
UDFA
Reggie Roberson Jr.
WR32
219
4.39
5110
193
UDFA
ED32
273
7.57
6020
245
UDFA
OT29
355
3.41
6046
310
UDFA
iOL40
392
5.36
6017
297
UDFA
Julius Chestnut
RB55
X
Bryce Brown
5110
228
UDFA
WR95
X
6.47
5084
175
UDFA
Hayden Howerton
iOL51
X
Kasey Studdard
8.06
6030
300
UDFA
Sam Okuayinonu
EDGE49
X
Tully Banta-Cain
8.06
6010
269
UDFA
LB78
X
7.42
6032
242
UDFA
CB63
X
6.45
6006
196
UDFA
Michael Griffin II
S46
X
5113
213
UDFA
S63
X
7.85
6007
227
UDFA
Caleb Shudak
K8
X
1.31
5065
179
UDFA
Ryan Stonehouse
P4
X
5093
189
NFL Draft: Willis at 3.86 is one of my favorite singular picks of the past five years. The last time I disagreed with the NFL this strongly about an evaluation, the player was Lamar Jackson. Needing a year to develop, Willis found a good spot. The rest of the picks didn’t do a ton for me – nothing too egregious, but no excess value over slot. But I remain bullish that Willis will provide plenty of that if you’re willing to wait on him.
UDFA: Tampa Bay has Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Dardon and Scotty Miller – yet three of the Bucs’ six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers. That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.
2023 draft equity rank: 19
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
17
Tennessee
2
49
Tennessee
3
81
Tennessee
5
153
Tennessee
6
177
Tennessee
7
233
Tennessee
Projected 2023 picks