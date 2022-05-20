AFC Draft Haul rankings

Thor Nystrom
·42 min read

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

My Draft Haul rankings combine each organization’s returns from the NFL Draft and UDFA process to determine who brought in the most talent, and who got the best return on investment (i.e., how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).

To determine point values, I used Michael Lopez’s “blended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. ROI was determined by a formula involving overall talent acquired and equity spent.

Below, I give condensed thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts, check out my NFL Draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings, and NFC UDFA rankings.

I’ve also noted each team’s 2023 NFL Draft holdings as of today, and ranked each teams’ projected 2023 draft equity. I used Tankathon for the order. For R1 draft equity, instead of giving the team projected for the first pick (Falcons) the entire trade-chart 1.1 point total, I averaged the slots between 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, and 25-32, and gave each team in those ranges the average total.

Rankings below are out of all 32 NFL teams. Projected comp picks denoted with a star. Scroll right in the tables below for comps, RAS scores, height, and weight. Click here for NFC haul rankings.

Baltimore Ravens | Draft Equity rank: 4 | Talent acquired: 1 | ROI: 1

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.14

Kyle Hamilton

S1

6

Derwin James

9.33

6041

217

1.25

Tyler Linderbaum

iOL1

14

Jeff Saturday

8.84

6021

296

2.45

David Ojabo

ED8

37

Josh Sweat

9.41

6040

252

3.76

Travis Jones

DL5

59

A'Shawn Robinson

9.4

6043

327

4.110

Daniel Faalele

OT7

47

Mekhi Becton

2.41

6081

390

4.119

Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB17

126

Trayvon Mullen

7.18

6005

194

4.128

Charlie Kolar

TE4

94

Tyler Higbee

9.11

6065

248

4.130

Jordan Stout

P2

269

Kevin Huber

6030

209

4.139

Isaiah Likely

TE12

236

Jordan Reed

4.88

6044

238

4.141

Damarion Williams

CB31

214

John Reid

6.2

5102

183

6.196

Tyler Badie

RB16

218

Michael Carter

6.42

5080

197

UDFA

Makai Polk

WR27

192

Steven Johnson

4.9

6031

197

UDFA

Zakoby McClain

LB21

237

Quincy Williams

4.38

5115

227

UDFA

Jeremiah Moon

LB23

243

Kemoko Turay

9.22

6046

247

UDFA

Devon Williams

WR36

251

Equanimeous St. Brown

5.6

6050

211

UDFA

Anthony Brown

QB17

319

Kelly Bryant

7.48

6013

217

UDFA

Slade Bolden

WR47

321

Trey Quinn

4.88

5105

189

UDFA

Emeka Emezie

WR53

351

Kelvin Harmon

3.27

6023

210

UDFA

Josh Ross

LB32

389

Cameron McGrone

1.72

6006

225

UDFA

Nolan Cockrill

DL33

403

Michael Dogbe

6.44

6027

278

UDFA

ARon Johnson

OT34

406

Brenden Jaimes

5.11

6053

300

UDFA

Brodarious Hamm

OT39

463

Derrick Kelly II

2.76

6051

306

UDFA

Diego Fagot

LB42

491

Josh Kaddu

6.12

6027

235

UDFA

Tyler Johnson

ED48

499

Desmond Hollin

5.61

6034

281

UDFA

Tre Ford

QB43

X

6.93

5113

197

UDFA

Kevin Brown

RB54

X

Karan Higdon

8.74

5087

207

UDFA

Ricky Person JR.

RB60

X

Brenden Knox

4.81

6004

215

UDFA

Trevon Clark

WR104

X

1.78

6026

193

UDFA

Shemar Bridges

WR121

X

4.11

6035

207

UDFA

Liam Jimmons

iOL67

X

4.77

6050

320

UDFA

Ralfs Rusins

DL65

X

0.57

6052

305

UDFA

Rayshad Nichols

DL67

X

6027

306

UDFA

Charles Wiley

LB57

X

8.74

6021

251

UDFA

Denzel Williams

CB80

X

5.64

5101

180

UDFA

Kordell Jackson

CB98

X

0.66

5083

178

UDFA

Cory McCoy

S57

X

4.72

5092

182

NFL Draft: The Ravens got outstanding value with both first-round picks, stopping Hamilton’s fall at 1.14 and taking advantage of the NFL’s skittishness over Linderbaum’s arm length to get outstanding on PFF’s highest-ever graded center at 1.25. Baltimore then got Ojabo – a player mocked in the top-10 prior to his torn Achilles in the pre-draft process – at 2.45. Jones, a Senior Bowl star, was an awesome value in R3. Faalele and Kolar were R4 steals. Death, taxes, and Baltimore destroying the NFL Draft.

UDFA: Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot. It’s possible that two UDFA receivers will make the Week 1 roster. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Josh Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.

2023 draft equity rank: 18

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

20

Baltimore

2

52

Baltimore

3

84

Baltimore

4

123

Baltimore

5

152

Baltimore

5

156

Baltimore

6

196

Baltimore

Projected 2023 picks

Buffalo Bills | Draft Equity rank: 21 | Talent acquired: 23 | ROI: 24

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.23

Kaiir Elam

CB4

33

Carlton Davis

8.63

6014

192

2.63

James Cook

RB5

112

Nyheim Hines

8.78

5114

204

3.89

Terrel Bernard

LB10

109

Deion Jones

8.87

6007

218

5.148

Khalil Shakir

WR13

92

A-R St. Brown

8.32

5117

197

6.180

Matt Araiza

P1

145

Todd Sauerbrun

6020

200

6.185

Christian Benford

CB42

349

Jack Tocho

8.12

6004

208

6.209

Luke Tenuta

OT19

178

Jake Campos

4.7

6080

314

7.231

Baylon Spector

LB24

247

Blake Cashman

9.13

6011

231

UDFA

Jalen Wydermyer

TE17

296

Jared Pinkney

1

6040

257

UDFA

Raheem Blackshear

RB41

393

Ito Smith

6.01

5093

194

UDFA

Alec Anderson

OT33

405

Cole Boozer

1.03

6051

304

UDFA

Derek Kerstetter

OT35

426

Simon Stepaniak

7.83

6044

305

UDFA

Tanner Owen

iOL43

447

Xavier Fulton

9.43

6042

307

UDFA

Neil Pau'u

WR76

X

Sage Surratt

5

6034

205

UDFA

Keith Corbin

WR103

X

5.21

6006

191

UDFA

Malik Williams

WR122

X

5.19

5067

196

UDFA

Prince Emili

DL62

X

2.38

6005

295

UDFA

Kingsley Jonathan

EDGE56

X

6025

259

UDFA

Ja'Marcus Ingram

CB65

X

9.05

6010

185

UDFA

Travon Fuller

CB109

X

6.28

6003

179

UDFA

Jay Lenard

S77

X

6010

209

UDFA

Brandon Ruiz

K11

X

5100

180

NFL Draft: The Bills ended up with a few prospects I was a bullish on – Bernard especially – but reached in several slots. The best value pick in the Bills’ class was Shakir, who confusingly fell all the way to 5.148 amid a draft where receiver-after-receiver got pulled up the board.

UDFA: One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to plummet. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off. In pre-draft testing, Wydermyer ran a 5.02 and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite. But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker. With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.

2023 draft equity rank: 26

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

32

Buffalo

2

64

Buffalo

3

96

Buffalo

4

135

Buffalo

5

168

Buffalo

6

208

Buffalo

7

248

Buffalo

Projected 2023 picks

Cincinnati Bengals | Draft Equity rank: 24 | Talent acquired: 27 | ROI: 25

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.31

Daxton Hill

S4

42

Darnell Savage

9.06

6002

191

2.60

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB8

67

Siran Neal

8.32

5105

196

3.95

Zachary Carter

ED26

160

Charles Omenihu

8.1

6042

282

4.136

Cordell Volson

iOL22

262

David Yankey

4.75

6061

315

5.166

Tycen Anderson

S11

123

Tarvarius Moore

9.49

6017

207

7.252

Jeffrey Gunter

ED29

204

Garrett Sickels

9.75

6043

256

UDFA

Devin Cochran

OT23

225

Will Fries

9.17

6071

306

UDFA

Jaivon Heiligh

WR34

232

Stanley Morgan Jr.

3.91

6004

202

UDFA

Carson Wells

ED31

265

Landis Durham

7.27

6026

241

UDFA

Ben Brown

iOL25

288

Dan Feeney

6051

312

UDFA

Tariqious Tisdale

ED41

409

Jalyn Holmes

7.09

6047

285

UDFA

Shermari Jones

RB44

419

Ryan Torain

6.75

6000

213

UDFA

Kwamie Lassiter II

WR77

X

Lucky Jackson

4.51

5107

185

UDFA

Jack Sorenson

WR93

X

1.28

6002

189

UDFA

Justin Rigg

TE46

X

6.5

6057

259

UDFA

Jordan Wilson

TE50

X

2.46

6035

246

UDFA

Desmond Noel

iOL69

X

5.08

6036

301

UDFA

Stewart Reese

iOL73

X

3.23

6052

350

UDFA

Clarence Hicks

LB45

X

7.35

6017

225

UDFA

Delonte Hood

CB64

X

7.22

5112

192

UDFA

Brendan Radley-Hiles

CB77

X

0.64

5077

183

NFL Draft: A weird draft that featured a series of reaches. In every slot, I felt there was a superior prospect (or several) at the position the Bengals took.

UDFA: The Bengals finally have a starting offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen. I think there’s a decent chance R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed – either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown – on the Week 1 roster.

2023 draft equity rank: 24

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

27

Cincinnati

2

59

Cincinnati

3

91

Cincinnati

4

130

Cincinnati

5

163

Cincinnati

6

203

Cincinnati

7

243

Cincinnati

Projected 2023 picks

Cleveland Browns | Draft Equity rank: 26 | Talent acquired: 21 | ROI: 9

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.68

Martin Emerson

CB11

88

Joejuan Williams

8.48

6015

203

3.78

Alex Wright

ED23

129

Mike Rucker

6051

271

3.99

David Bell

WR15

113

Allen Hurns

4.03

6007

209

4.108

Perrion Winfrey

DL3

43

Darnell Dockett

6035

290

4.124

Cade York

K1

258

Robbie Gould

6012

206

5.156

Jerome Ford

RB12

176

Sony Michel

6.94

5104

211

6.202

Michael Woods II

WR41

282

Terry Godwin

7.64

6011

204

7.223

Isaiah Thomas

ED20

105

Alex Okafor

9.15

6050

265

7.246

Dawson Deaton

iOL32

338

Mitch Morse

9.7

6054

308

UDFA

Isaiah Weston

WR30

206

Robert Davis

9.62

6034

211

UDFA

Shaun Jolly

CB35

239

Parry Nickerson

6

5086

179

UDFA

Mike Harley

WR55

358

Marquez Stevenson

6.61

5100

179

UDFA

Travell Harris

WR59

390

Kermit Whitfield

3.18

5075

185

UDFA

Brock Hoffman

iOL41

420

Levi Brown

4.21

6034

302

UDFA

D'Anthony Bell

S34

432

Rayshawn Jenkins

8.99

6005

211

UDFA

Roderick Perry II

DL37

442

Gerald Willis III

2.24

6013

304

UDFA

Glen Logan

DL40

470

Roy Philon

5.42

6026

298

UDFA

Ben Petrula

OT42

496

Jonathan Martin

6.22

6050

316

UDFA

Felix Harper

QB44

X

6.03

5097

164

UDFA

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

TE36

X

Rufus French

7.98

6047

257

UDFA

Silas Kelly

LB90

X

6034

229

UDFA

Junior Faulk

CB68

X

6002

210

NFL Draft: The Browns got awesome value with the Winfrey and Thomas picks. I think Winfrey is going to surprise folks at the next level. But I would have made different decisions in the other seven slots.

UDFA: I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career receptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. Shaun Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support.

2023 draft equity rank: 30

Rd

Ovr

Team

2

50

Cleveland

3*

100

Cleveland

4

115

Cleveland

4

121

Cleveland

5

154

Cleveland

6

194

Cleveland

7

234

Cleveland

Projected 2023 picks

Denver Broncos | Draft Equity rank: 27 | Talent acquired: 25 | ROI: 15

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.64

Nik Bonitto

ED10

56

Haason Reddick

9.37

6031

248

3.80

Greg Dulcich

TE3

89

Dawson Knox

8.25

6040

242

4.115

Damarri Mathis

CB19

138

Steven Nelson

9.72

5111

198

4.116

Eyioma Uwazurike

DL11

172

Foley Fatukasi

6.54

6060

313

5.152

Delarrin Turner-Yell

S20

255

Alohi Gilman

7.54

5102

197

5.162

Montrell Washington

WR92

X

5087

181

5.171

Luke Wattenberg

iOL29

324

Matt Hennessy

9.59

6040

306

6.206

Matt Henningsen

DL18

235

Joe Gaziano

9.33

6033

289

7.232

Faion Hicks

CB59

X

Jourdan Lewis

7.85

5100

189

UDFA

Christopher Allen

ED25

142

Jacob Pugh

6034

238

UDFA

Ja'Quan McMillian

CB33

223

Nickell Robey-Coleman

3.6

5096

181

UDFA

Jalen Virgil

WR57

378

William Franklin

9.16

6001

207

UDFA

Michael Niese

OT31

379

Seth McKinney

9.21

6032

303

UDFA

Kadofi Wright

LB41

482

Bo Ruud

6.03

6031

229

UDFA

Kaden Davis

WR75

495

Johnny Knox

8.34

5116

188

UDFA

Eric Barriere

QB26

X

Vernon Adams

5

5110

206

UDFA

Tyreik McAllister

RB71

X

Lexington Thomas

7.39

5090

181

UDFA

Brandon Johnson

WR90

X

6023

195

UDFA

Dylan Parham

TE48

X

6050

245

UDFA

Rodney Williams II

TE57

X

8.87

6032

235

UDFA

Jake Stetz

iOL71

X

6025

302

UDFA

Sebastian Gutierrez

iOL80

X

9.84

6047

308

UDFA

Clayton Bradley

OT49

X

8

6055

317

UDFA

Kana'i Mauga

LB64

X

6.09

6006

245

UDFA

Cortez Davis

CB74

X

3.46

5100

181

NFL Draft: Without a Round 1 pick because of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos hit it down the fairway in Round 2 with a pair of decent values at positions of need. But more could have been done with the seven picks on Saturday. The Broncos used three of those picks on UDFA prospects, and another two right on the draftable line on my board.

UDFA: Allen got the most guaranteed cash among the group and is the most intriguing lottery ticket. A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener and a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason wreaked havoc on his career. McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. Small, mediocre athlete, but defended 40 passes over 27 starts. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags. Denver left the draft with with receiver depth concerns. Virgil and Davis are field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a cut-day decision by one of them.

2023 draft equity rank: 32

Rd

Ovr

Team

3

86

Denver

3

89

Denver

4

125

Denver

5

158

Denver

7

228

Denver

Projected 2023 picks

Houston Texans | Draft Equity rank: 3 | Talent acquired: 9 | ROI: 31

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.3

Derek Stingley Jr.

CB3

19

Xavien Howard

8.98

6002

188

1.15

Kenyon Green

iOL3

26

Andre Gurode

5.99

6040

325

2.37

Jalen Pitre

S3

30

Tyrann Mathieu

8.47

5110

195

2.44

John Metchie

WR18

137

Nate Burleson

5112

189

3.75

Christian Harris

LB5

60

C.J. Mosley

9.07

6004

235

4.107

Dameon Pierce

RB4

106

David Montgomery

7.13

5095

224

5.150

Thomas Booker

DL13

179

Eddie Vanderdoes

9.88

6035

302

5.170

Teagan Quitoriano

TE23

386

Josh Oliver

4.74

6056

256

6.205

Austin Deculus

OT22

207

Dennis Daley

8.24

6050

322

UDFA

Johnny Johnson III

WR42

291

Quan Cosby

5.46

5117

196

UDFA

Myron Cunningham

OT28

342

Colton Toner

2.12

6055

322

UDFA

Kolby Harvell-Peel

S26

346

Bacarri Rambo

6.58

5115

213

UDFA

Kurt Hinish

DL28

357

Kendall Reyes

8.83

6022

302

UDFA

Jake Hansen

LB31

380

Mike Hull

6006

239

UDFA

Damion Daniels

DL41

487

John Atkins

1.92

6016

302

UDFA

Seth Green

WR94

X

7.84

6034

242

UDFA

Drew Estrada

WR110

X

4.9

5117

195

UDFA

Darta Lee

OT47

X

2.1

6034

313

UDFA

Troy Hairston II

LB49

X

5104

231

UDFA

Jacobi Francis

CB87

X

6.7

5095

191

UDFA

Tristin McCollum

S51

X

6011

198

NFL Draft: The Texans used a top-three pick on a corner who hasn’t played well since 2019 and is coming off a Lisfranc injury, a top-15 pick on a guard with below-average NFL athleticism, and the No. 44 pick on a non-explosive slot receiver coming off an ACL injury. I'm a big fan of Pitre and Pierce. But I can't condone the rest of what Houston was up to this weekend. Sitting on a mountain of equity with a roster badly needing a grand slam draft, this was a missed opportunity.

UDFA: Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290. The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day. OT ​​Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots, but each have capped ceilings.

2023 draft equity rank: 2

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

2

Houston

1

18

Houston

2

34

Houston

3

66

Houston

3

82

Houston

4

105

Houston

5

138

Houston

6

185

Houston

6

189

Houston

6

200

Houston

7

218

Houston

7

220

Houston

Projected 2023 picks

Indianapolis Colts | Draft Equity rank: 25 | Talent acquired: 17 | ROI: 4

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.53

Alec Pierce

WR11

66

Eric Decker

9.82

6031

208

3.73

Jelani Woods

TE6

104

Jermaine Gresham

10

6071

252

3.77

Bernhard Raimann

OT6

35

Lane Johnson

9.87

6061

307

3.96

Nick Cross

S6

75

Kamren Curl

9.87

6001

215

5.159

Eric Johnson II

DL20

286

Chris Wormley

9.16

6043

299

6.192

Andrew Ogletree

TE30

X

Jeff Heuerman

9.35

6053

260

6.216

Curtis Brooks

DL16

208

Justin Madubuike

9.52

6020

287

7.239

Rodney Thomas II

LB80

X

9.25

6016

196

UDFA

JoJo Domann

LB11

122

Jabril Cox

7.6

6012

230

UDFA

Jack Coan

QB8

162

Greg McElroy

7.7

6032

218

UDFA

Ryan Van Demark

OT21

196

Joe Haeg

9.44

6064

307

UDFA

D'Vonte Price

RB20

259

J.R. Redmond

7.8

6010

210

UDFA

Max Borghi

RB23

274

Danny Woodhead

7.55

5093

210

UDFA

Dallis Flowers

CB39

301

Roc Alexander

9.53

6010

196

UDFA

Sterling Weatherford

S25

337

Tanner Muse

8.85

6040

224

UDFA

CJ Verdell

RB33

339

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

2.33

5076

202

UDFA

Samson Nacua

WR62

413

Steve Ishmael

8.06

6027

206

UDFA

Michael Young Jr.

WR68

446

Johnnie Dixon

5.44

5102

190

UDFA

James Skalski

LB38

451

James Morris

6.56

5117

228

UDFA

Jah-Maine Martin

RB47

456

James Jackson

3.36

5095

215

UDFA

Wesley French

iOL46

473

Clint Boling

9.65

6047

307

UDFA

Kekoa Crawford

WR80

X

Johnnie Lee Higgins

6.05

6004

192

UDFA

Jackson Anthrop

WR106

X

1.2

5090

186

UDFA

Josh Seltzner

iOL54

X

Avery Gennesy

6045

309

UDFA

Alex Mollette

iOL60

X

8.5

6021

300

UDFA

MJ Dumas

iOL84

X

4.68

6031

306

UDFA

Beau Morris

OT59

X

1.15

6051

300

UDFA

David Kroll

OT61

X

4.47

6060

318

UDFA

McKinley Williams

DL55

X

3.47

6035

291

UDFA

Caeveon Patton

DL77

X

7.71

6012

291

UDFA

Isaiah Chambers

EDGE64

X

1.41

6032

256

UDFA

Cullen Wick

EDGE65

X

9.5

6035

267

UDFA

Scott Patchan

EDGE74

X

9.13

6043

251

UDFA

Lucky Oyovwi

EDGE78

X

2.25

6026

244

UDFA

Forrest Rhyne

LB71

X

6013

233

UDFA

Grant Dixon

LB83

X

8.32

6024

231

UDFA

Evan Holm

CB70

X

7.51

5111

180

UDFA

Cedrick Cunningham Jr.

CB99

X

6.69

5106

205

UDFA

Trevor Denbow

S75

X

8.27

5110

208

NFL Draft: The Colts had a strong Day 2 – highlighted by stealing late-R1 talent Raimann amid the NFL’s concerns about his medicals – but had a strange Saturday, going totally off the grid with two of its four picks.

UDFA: The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi). The Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. The former safety ran a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others) last year. Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor in an ideal developmental situation.

2023 draft equity rank: 23

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

25

Indianapolis

2

57

Indianapolis

3

74

Indianapolis

4

128

Indianapolis

5

161

Indianapolis

6

201

Indianapolis

7

241

Indianapolis

Projected 2023 picks

Jacksonville Jaguars | Draft Equity rank: 6 | Talent acquired: 7 | ROI: 16

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.1

Travon Walker

EDGE3

8

Montez Sweat

9.99

6050

272

1.27

Devin Lloyd

LB1

15

Darius Leonard

9.59

6026

237

3.65

Luke Fortner

iOL11

95

Ethan Pocic

7.29

6041

304

3.70

Chad Muma

LB3

49

Logan Wilson

9.77

6026

237

5.154

Snoop Conner

RB27

290

Alexander Mattison

7.07

5101

219

6.197

Gregory Junior

CB37

249

Isaiah Dunn

8.85

5117

203

7.222

Montaric Brown

CB27

203

Benjamin St-Juste

4.26

6004

194

UDFA

Kevin Austin Jr.

WR23

165

Donovan Peoples-Jones

9.94

6023

209

UDFA

Josh Thompson

CB34

226

Kendall Sheffield

9.55

5114

194

UDFA

EJ Perry

QB11

250

Taylor Heinecke

9.43

6015

208

UDFA

Gerrit Prince

TE20

330

Hunter Bryant

4.82

6044

241

UDFA

De'Shaan Dixon

ED38

382

Will Overstreet

7.06

6042

247

UDFA

Denzel Okafor

OT32

395

Terrance Beadles

8.96

6032

307

UDFA

Nick Ford

iOL44

454

Cesar Ruiz

5.34

6050

310

UDFA

Lujuan Winningham

WR108

X

4.8

6030

198

UDFA

Grayson Gunter

TE45

X

5.85

6056

250

UDFA

Marcus Tatum

iOL52

X

Greg Senat

4.56

6065

307

UDFA

Israel Antwine

DL76

X

7.84

6026

309

UDFA

Grant Morgan

LB55

X

3.49

5111

224

UDFA

Benjie Franklin

CB67

X

6.44

5114

172

UDFA

Sean Mahone

S65

X

4.26

5111

203

UDFA

Andrew Mevis

K4

X

Cody Parkey

5101

203

NFL Draft: The Lloyd steal mitigated the value-loss I perceive for reaching on Walker at 1.1, and I’d say the same about the Muma steal mitigating the Fortner reach. I wasn’t a big fan of the three Day 3 picks.

UDFA: Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster. EJ Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him onto the practice squad. Austin has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and a one-year-wonder collegiate career.

2023 draft equity rank: 5

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

6

Jacksonville

2

38

Jacksonville

3

70

Jacksonville

4

109

Jacksonville

4

134

Jacksonville

5

142

Jacksonville

6

182

Jacksonville

6

195

Jacksonville

7

222

Jacksonville

Projected 2023 picks

Kansas City Chiefs | Draft Equity rank: 10 | Talent acquired: 4 | ROI: 2

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.21

Trent McDuffie

CB2

10

Jaire Alexander

9.49

5106

193

1.30

George Karlaftis

EDGE5

23

Ryan Kerrigan

9.21

6036

263

2.54

Skyy Moore

WR8

48

Doug Baldwin

7.59

5096

191

2.62

Bryan Cook

S8

96

Sheldrick Redwine

6006

206

3.103

Leo Chenal

LB4

51

Jordyn Brooks

9.99

6025

250

4.135

Joshua Williams

CB14

110

Greedy Williams

9.43

6027

195

5.145

Darian Kinnard

iOL4

46

Deonte Brown

5.3

6053

328

7.243

Jaylen Watson

CB24

177

Dontae Johnson

9.2

6020

195

7.251

Isaih Pacheco

RB21

268

Kylin Hill

8.86

5102

222

7.259

Nazeeh Johnson

CB44

397

Nick Scott

9.08

5102

199

UDFA

Justyn Ross

WR20

147

Jakobi Meyers

2.64

6035

210

UDFA

Mike Rose

LB16

199

Oren Burks

9.06

6037

243

UDFA

Dustin Crum

QB9

217

Nathan Peterman

7.21

6012

210

UDFA

Jerrion Ealy

RB17

234

Ronnie Hillman

6.15

5081

187

UDFA

Jack Cochrane

LB36

438

Carter Coughlin

9.18

6030

236

UDFA

Tayon Fleet-Davis

RB89

X

5.11

6001

213

UDFA

Devin Darrington

RB79

X

7.85

5086

215

UDFA

Trevor Begue

WR96

X

7.92

5101

188

UDFA

Bryce Nunnelly

WR102

X

6.03

6003

189

UDFA

Chris Glaser

iOL62

X

9.07

6040

306

UDFA

Gene Pryor

iOL74

X

6020

299

UDFA

Mike Caliendo

iOL82

X

6.85

6040

301

UDFA

Tristan Nichols

DL45

X

6033

258

UDFA

Ikenna Onwuasoanya

DL78

X

4.33

6012

302

UDFA

Brandon Barlow

EDGE73

X

8.08

6040

256

UDFA

Jordan Genmark Heath

LB76

X

8.45

6011

226

UDFA

Caleb Holden

CB93

X

6.86

5090

180

UDFA

Nasir Greer

S56

X

7.87

6006

209

UDFA

Reggie Stubblefield

S59

X

2.76

5110

192

UDFA

Qua Brown

S78

X

6.05

5104

204

UDFA

Komotay Koffie

S79

X

5.07

5111

194

NFL Draft: McDuffie was a top-10 talent on my board and others and a top-15 talent on most of the rest, and the Chiefs, who badly needed a corner, maneuvered to No. 21 to steal him when he began dropping due to the NFL’s concerns about his arm length. Karlaftis, Moore, and Chenal were all awesome picks. And I thought Kinnard may have been the biggest steal of Day 3… it reminded me of KC’s good fortune with offensive line in the last class when Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith were both acquired for ludicrous discounts after inexplicable drops. Another grand slam draft for an organization growing accustomed to those.

UDFA: Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer. Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances). Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars prior to his spinal injury. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.

2023 draft equity rank: 21

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

30

Kansas City

2

62

Kansas City

3

94

Kansas City

3*

99

Kansas City

4

118

Kansas City

4

133

Kansas City

5

166

Kansas City

6

191

Kansas City

6

206

Kansas City

7

246

Kansas City

7*

253

Kansas City

Projected 2023 picks

Los Angeles Chargers | Draft Equity rank: 23 | Talent acquired: 18 | ROI: 14

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.17

Zion Johnson

iOL2

20

Laken Tomlinson

9.75

6025

314

3.79

J.T. Woods

S10

119

Jimmie Ward

9.43

6021

195

4.123

Isaiah Spiller

RB3

84

Deuce McCallister

5.7

6003

217

5.160

Otito Ogbonnia

DL14

182

Carl Davis

4.8

6037

323

6.195

Jamaree Salyer

iOL9

78

Jermaine Eluemunor

4.15

6030

318

6.214

Ja'Sir Taylor

CB50

435

Mac McCain

8.28

5110

188

7.236

Deane Leonard

CB61

X

Terrell Thomas

7.68

6005

194

7.260

Zander Horvath

RB43

411

Ryan Nall

9.83

6021

228

UDFA

Leddie Brown

RB34

344

Jeremy Langford

6.24

6001

215

UDFA

Trevon Bradford

WR63

417

DeAndrew White

4.24

5100

179

UDFA

Brandon Peters

QB21

429

Nick Fitzgerald

8.88

6044

228

UDFA

Kevin Marks Jr.

RB49

475

Tre Harbison

4.96

5111

200

UDFA

Brandon Sebastian

CB56

498

James Pierre

3

6001

182

UDFA

Stone Smartt

QB25

X

Zach Conque

8.93

6041

226

UDFA

Erik Krommenhoek

TE42

X

Sal Canella

6.11

6052

245

UDFA

Isaac Weaver

iOL88

X

5.86

6064

310

UDFA

Ty Shelby

EDGE79

X

8.04

6037

249

UDFA

Kendricks Gladney Jr.

LB66

X

4.72

5106

209

UDFA

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

LB93

X

6.87

6004

228

UDFA

Skyler Thomas

CB75

X

5087

184

UDFA

Raheem Layne

S85

X

3.71

5111

192

UDFA

James McCourt

K10

X

6010

216

NFL Draft: The Chargers needed interior offensive line help more than anything coming into Draft Weekend and didn’t need to reach to emphatically address that, getting Johnson in an acceptable slot and stealing Salyer in the sixth round. I understand why the NFL was a little down on Spiller, but getting him at No. 123 is good value however you slice it.

UDFA: The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath). Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level. Will the Chargers try Brandon Peters at TE? He’s got the size and athleticism for the transition, and unfortunately lacks NFL accuracy as a quarterback.

2023 draft equity rank: 20

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

23

LA Chargers

2

55

LA Chargers

3

87

LA Chargers

4

126

LA Chargers

5

159

LA Chargers

6

199

LA Chargers

7

239

LA Chargers

Projected 2023 picks

Las Vegas Raiders | Draft Equity rank: 30 | Talent acquired: 30 | ROI: 10

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.90

Dylan Parham

iOL8

71

Trai Turner

8.8

6025

313

4.122

Zamir White

RB6

130

Cam Akers

9.82

5117

217

4.126

Neil Farrell Jr.

DL8

151

Jonathan Hankins

0.85

6041

339

5.175

Matthew Butler

DL7

115

Sheldon Day

7.32

6037

298

7.238

Thayer Munford

iOL19

227

Colton McKivitz

6.74

6056

329

7.250

Brittain Brown

RB40

391

D’Ernest Johnson

4.78

6004

208

UDFA

Sam Webb

CB32

221

Michael Ojemudia

9.37

6004

201

UDFA

Tre Turner

WR33

228

Tyler Vaughns

3.55

6013

184

UDFA

Bamidele Olaseni

OT24

231

Lucas Niang

3.88

6071

339

UDFA

Darien Butler

LB25

252

Khaleke Hudson

5103

226

UDFA

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

ED33

285

Curtis Weaver

4.1

6022

270

UDFA

Chase Garbers

QB15

294

Brian Lewerke

7.01

6017

215

UDFA

Sincere McCormick

RB29

299

Devin Singletary

3.97

5084

205

UDFA

Isaiah Pola-Mao

S32

415

Jayron Kearse

8.84

6034

212

UDFA

Qwynnterrio Cole

S33

430

Joshua Kalu

4.69

6001

203

UDFA

Zach VanValkenburg

ED44

462

Cedric Reed

6.06

6044

263

UDFA

Justin Hall

WR86

X

Dazz Newsome

4.23

5083

189

UDFA

Cole Fotheringham

TE38

X

Matt Bushman

3.65

6041

246

UDFA

Bryce Cosby

S70

X

5.65

5096

188

NFL Draft: The Raiders had very little draft equity but held serve in the slots they selected, finding strong values. I’m surprised Las Vegas didn’t address LB and CB, but, to be fair, Parham was a good pick at a position of need, and the talent well at both of the aforementioned positions had really dried up once the Raiders were on the clock on Day 3.

UDFA: The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t change directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad. McCormick is undersized but skilled.

2023 draft equity rank: 13

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

14

Las Vegas

2

46

Las Vegas

3

78

Las Vegas

4

117

Las Vegas

5

150

Las Vegas

5*

174

Las Vegas

6

190

Las Vegas

6*

209

Las Vegas

7

230

Las Vegas

7*

251

Las Vegas

Projected 2023 picks

Miami Dolphins | Draft Equity rank: 32 | Talent acquired: 31 | ROI: 5

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.102

Channing Tindall

LB7

68

Daryl Washington

9.68

6020

228

4.125

Erik Ezukanma

WR19

144

Mack Hollins

7.02

6017

209

7.224

Cameron Goode

LB37

441

James Hearns

9.46

6026

232

7.247

Skylar Thompson

QB14

276

Sam Ehlinger

7.15

6017

217

UDFA

Kellen Diesch

OT11

116

Jack Driscoll

9.75

6071

303

UDFA

Verone McKinley III

S13

157

Juju Hughes

2.39

5100

192

UDFA

Tanner Conner

WR38

261

Quincy Enunwa

8.85

6030

226

UDFA

Braylon Sanders

WR40

271

Antonio Callaway

7.61

6001

196

UDFA

ZaQuandre White

RB26

287

TJ Yeldon

4.14

6001

215

UDFA

Blaise Andries

iOL28

315

Brenden Stai

9.81

6062

311

UDFA

Ben Stille

DL26

345

Jay Ratliff

9.34

6040

300

UDFA

Jordan Williams

DL35

423

Jabari Issa

6.85

6043

291

UDFA

Ty Clary

iOL76

X

6043

299

UDFA

Tristan Schultz

OT66

X

6041

300

UDFA

Deandre Johnson

EDGE51

X

Al-Quadin Muhammad

4.78

6024

252

UDFA

Garrett Crall

EDGE59

X

6.62

6041

239

UDFA

Mike Tverdov

EDGE70

X

9.02

6036

266

UDFA

Owen Carney Jr.

EDGE75

X

6030

269

UDFA

Tyshon Fogg

LB84

X

6010

228

UDFA

Kader Kohou

CB72

X

8.57

5095

193

UDFA

Elijah Hamilton

CB81

X

8.74

6012

211

UDFA

Greg Eisworth II

S43

X

Stevie Brown

0.96

5114

199

UDFA

Tommy Heatherly

P9

X

5110

210

NFL Draft: The Dolphins had scant draft equity due to the Tyreek Hill trade but did a good job in the slots they picked in. I especially liked the pick that led off Miami’s draft, Channing Tindall. Tindall was a better player last year on Georgia’s national title team than Packers’ first-rounder Quay Walker.

UDFA: Diesch absolutely deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year. McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.

2023 draft equity rank: 6

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

15

Miami

1

24

Miami

2

47

Miami

3

79

Miami

3

80

Miami

5

151

Miami

6

184

Miami

7

231

Miami

Projected 2023 picks

New England Patriots | Draft Equity rank: 15 | Talent acquired: 26 | ROI: 32

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.29

Cole Strange

iOL5

54

Joe Thuney

9.95

6050

307

2.50

Tyquan Thornton

WR16

128

D.J. Chark

8.56

6023

183

3.85

Marcus Jones

CB10

79

Amik Robertson

5080

177

4.121

Jack Jones

CB28

205

Ambry Thomas

6.78

5112

177

4.127

Pierre Strong Jr.

RB8

141

Joseph Addai

9.34

5113

207

4.137

Bailey Zappe

QB7

134

Chase Daniel

5.97

6004

217

6.183

Kevin Harris

RB11

169

Julius Jones

7.14

5097

222

6.200

Sam Roberts

DL30

365

Devon Still

7.03

6046

293

6.210

Chasen Hines

iOL31

331

Damien Lewis

6.61

6025

331

7.245

Andrew Stueber

iOL27

311

Quasim Mitchell

5.09

6065

323

UDFA

LaBryan Ray

ED30

211

Kingsley Keke

6.65

6042

286

UDFA

D'Eriq King

QB13

266

Quenton Flowers

5.46

5086

197

UDFA

Brenden Schooler

S37

460

Kai Nacua

9.78

6015

203

UDFA

Jake Parker

WR116

X

7.26

5116

200

UDFA

Liam Shanahan

iOL77

X

8.9

6045

305

UDFA

Kody Russey

iOL90

X

8.71

6015

301

UDFA

Jared Brinkman

DL70

X

6.5

6002

292

UDFA

DaMarcus Mitchell

EDGE58

X

5.49

6026

260

UDFA

Devin Hafford

CB95

X

8.3

5096

195

UDFA

Coby Tippett

S97

X

3.73

5082

195

UDFA

Jake Julien

P7

X

6020

217

NFL Draft: I was one of the higher people in the industry on Strange, Thornton, and Harris… but still felt New England reached on the former two. There was a bunch more reaching with the other picks. And then a few oddities. I like Zappe… but why use the No. 137 on a QB a year after using a top-15 pick on one? I'm a fan of Harris... but why take two RB with the running back room you already have?

UDFA: Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see the Patriots’ streak of consecutive seasons with a UDFA cracking its opening roster extended to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury. King’s best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. Schooler is an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.

2023 draft equity rank: 11

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

16

New England

2

48

New England

3

71

New England

3*

97

New England

4

119

New England

4

131

New England

6

183

New England

6

192

New England

6*

216

New England

7

232

New England

Projected 2023 picks

New York Jets | Draft Equity rank: 2 | Talent acquired: 2 | ROI: 11

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.4

Ahmad Gardner

CB1

7

Richard Sherman

6026

193

1.10

Garrett Wilson

WR4

17

Stefon Diggs

7.8

5116

184

1.26

Jermaine Johnson

EDGE4

13

Marcus Davenport

9.23

6045

260

2.36

Breece Hall

RB1

39

Matt Forte

9.96

5112

218

3.101

Jeremy Ruckert

TE5

98

Foster Moreau

6054

251

4.111

Max Mitchell

OT9

100

Forrest Lamp

5.54

6060

307

4.117

Micheal Clemons

ED22

125

D.J. Wonnum

8.22

6054

265

UDFA

Zonovan Knight

RB25

284

Khalil Herbert

5.84

5107

209

UDFA

Ali Fayad

ED37

350

Wyatt Ray

4.44

6015

248

UDFA

C.J. Brewer

DL34

422

Ricky Walker

6.08

6016

288

UDFA

John Chenal

TE27

494

Ben Mason

9.33

6024

254

UDFA

Nick Starkel

QB28

X

Collin Hill

1.7

6041

217

UDFA

Liam Welch

QB29

X

Case Keenum

6013

210

UDFA

Breylin Smith

QB41

X

6023

227

UDFA

DeAndre Torrey

RB63

X

Larry Rountree III

6.03

5070

201

UDFA

Irvin Charles

WR118

X

8.39

6041

228

UDFA

Keshunn Abram

WR119

X

9.2

6013

194

UDFA

Brett Borske

TE31

X

Rico Gathers

7.35

6061

265

UDFA

Daniel Imatorbhebhe

TE32

X

Dante Rosario

3.28

6032

226

UDFA

Isiah Macklin

TE49

X

5.72

6040

236

UDFA

Airon Servais

OT55

X

4.89

6056

307

UDFA

Savion Williams

DL69

X

2.79

6032

281

UDFA

DQ Thomas

LB47

X

6015

226

UDFA

Jeremiah Tyler

LB86

X

4.29

6007

223

UDFA

Tony Adams

CB57

X

Craig Mager

9.74

5114

203

UDFA

Devin Rockette

CB76

X

5.24

5094

180

UDFA

Allan George

CB82

X

8.66

5112

191

UDFA

Darion Dunn

CB96

X

2.74

6000

195

UDFA

Jeremy Webb

CB108

X

6026

201

UDFA

Omar Fortt

S42

X

Delvon Randall

7.58

6002

213

UDFA

Nowoola Awopetu

S49

X

5112

197

UDFA

Jordan Mosley

S58

X

5.82

6000

201

UDFA

Nick Sciba

K5

X

5095

197

NFL Draft: Sauce Gardner should not have been available to New York, but the Jets were able to take advantage of Houston’s folly. Wilson was plucked off the board as the record-setting receiver run was starting, ensuring the Jets came out on the right side of that. Jermaine Johnson was highway robbery at 1.26. Breece Hall is the three-down bellcow Zach Wilson needed. The other picks were also strong values. After this draft, the Jets' roster is beginning to look frisky... if Wilson can make a Year 2 leap.

UDFA: Knight ranked No. 12 in this RB class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. "Bam" also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses. Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measurables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.

2023 draft equity rank: 7

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

5

NY Jets

2

37

NY Jets

3

69

NY Jets

4

108

NY Jets

5

141

NY Jets

6

178

NY Jets

6

181

NY Jets

Projected 2023 picks

Pittsburgh Steelers | Draft Equity rank: 19 | Talent acquired: 19 | ROI: 21

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.20

Kenny Pickett

QB4

52

Andy Dalton

9.55

6033

219

2.52

George Pickens

WR9

50

Nico Collins

9.37

6032

200

3.84

DeMarvin Leal

DL4

53

Chris Jones

7.44

6037

284

4.138

Calvin Austin

WR14

107

D'Wayne Eskridge

9.08

5076

170

6.208

Connor Heyward

TE18

304

Dimitri Flowers

4.61

5111

237

7.225

Mark Robinson

LB70

X

6.38

5114

230

7.241

Chris Oladokun

QB20

370

Erik Meyer

7.35

6012

213

UDFA

Bryce Watts

CB36

242

Ashton Youboty

7.89

5115

187

UDFA

Tyree Johnson

ED34

314

Jabril Frazier

3.48

6027

250

UDFA

Tayland Humphrey

DL25

340

Josh Augusta

0.96

6003

328

UDFA

Chris Steele

CB41

343

Sean Murphy-Bunting

7.58

6003

187

UDFA

Jaylen Warren

RB35

352

Jerick McKinnon

4.82

5080

207

UDFA

Mataeo Durant

RB46

444

C.J. Marable

6.5

5113

196

UDFA

Jordan Tucker

OT38

450

Rashod Hill

1.62

6062

344

UDFA

Donovan Jeter

DL39

457

Jay Bromley

6.24

6031

310

UDFA

Chris Owens

iOL45

466

Ben Claxton

3.16

6025

305

UDFA

Michael Maietti

iOL49

500

Brett Romberg

5.79

6013

303

UDFA

Charles Williams

RB51

X

Salvon Ahmed

3.76

5094

200

UDFA

Vincent McConnell

iOL56

X

8.36

6045

295

UDFA

Jack Badovinac

iOL57

X

6.54

6011

303

UDFA

Liam Fornadel

iOL63

X

4.75

6042

312

UDFA

Vitaliy Gurman

iOL78

X

8.26

6030

306

UDFA

Jake Dixon

OT58

X

8.3

6051

310

UDFA

Jahad Woods

LB68

X

4.15

5096

217

UDFA

T.D. Moultry

LB82

X

2.08

6013

246

UDFA

Tyler Dressler

LB75

X

7.74

6021

241

UDFA

Tyrell Ford

CB85

X

6.66

5106

191

NFL Draft: I liked the Leal and Austin picks. But – even outside of the fact that I don’t love him as a prospect – the Steelers badly misread the room by taking Pickett in the top-20. Pickens is talented but has character concerns. The last three picks were airmailed.

UDFA: The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500. Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile. Johnson led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. He’s undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly, but plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks. Humphrey is a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he can get caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.

2023 draft equity rank: 14

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

11

Pittsburgh

2

43

Pittsburgh

3

75

Pittsburgh

4

114

Pittsburgh

6

187

Pittsburgh

7

227

Pittsburgh

Projected 2023 picks

Tennessee Titans | Draft Equity rank: 12 | Talent acquired: 8 | ROI: 7

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.18

Treylon Burks

WR7

40

Laviska Shenault

5.81

6017

224

2.35

Roger McCreary

CB7

61

Rock Ya-Sin

5.48

5113

191

3.69

Nicholas Petit-Frere

OT10

108

Bobby Evans

6.26

6052

316

3.86

Malik Willis

QB1

1

Michael Vick

6004

223

4.131

Hassan Haskins

RB19

256

Gus Edwards

6017

227

4.143

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE11

215

Orson Charles

6.47

6024

243

5.163

Kyle Philips

WR21

153

Hunter Renfrow

8.31

5112

181

6.204

Theo Jackson

S47

X

7.66

6007

198

6.219

Chance Campbell

LB27

308

Tanner Vallejo

9.69

6023

232

UDFA

Jayden Peevy

DL12

175

Vernon Butler

4.29

6053

308

UDFA

Andrew Rupcich

OT20

189

Ben Bartch

7.72

6060

322

UDFA

Haskell Garrett

DL15

198

Larrell Murchison

4.58

6021

300

UDFA

Reggie Roberson Jr.

WR32

219

Tylan Wallace

4.39

5110

193

UDFA

David Anenih

ED32

273

Azeez Ojulari

7.57

6020

245

UDFA

Jalen McKenzie

OT29

355

James Hudson

3.41

6046

310

UDFA

Xavier Newman-Johnson

iOL40

392

Austin Blythe

5.36

6017

297

UDFA

Julius Chestnut

RB55

X

Bryce Brown

5110

228

UDFA

Brandon Lewis

WR95

X

6.47

5084

175

UDFA

Hayden Howerton

iOL51

X

Kasey Studdard

8.06

6030

300

UDFA

Sam Okuayinonu

EDGE49

X

Tully Banta-Cain

8.06

6010

269

UDFA

Jack Gibbens

LB78

X

7.42

6032

242

UDFA

Tre Swilling

CB63

X

6.45

6006

196

UDFA

Michael Griffin II

S46

X

5113

213

UDFA

John Petrishen

S63

X

7.85

6007

227

UDFA

Caleb Shudak

K8

X

1.31

5065

179

UDFA

Ryan Stonehouse

P4

X

Max Duffy

5093

189

NFL Draft: Willis at 3.86 is one of my favorite singular picks of the past five years. The last time I disagreed with the NFL this strongly about an evaluation, the player was Lamar Jackson. Needing a year to develop, Willis found a good spot. The rest of the picks didn’t do a ton for me – nothing too egregious, but no excess value over slot. But I remain bullish that Willis will provide plenty of that if you’re willing to wait on him.

UDFA: Tampa Bay has Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Dardon and Scotty Miller – yet three of the Bucs’ six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers. That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.

2023 draft equity rank: 19

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

17

Tennessee

2

49

Tennessee

3

81

Tennessee

5

153

Tennessee

6

177

Tennessee

7

233

Tennessee

Projected 2023 picks

Recommended Stories