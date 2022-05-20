AFC Draft Haul rankings

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

My Draft Haul rankings combine each organization’s returns from the NFL Draft and UDFA process to determine who brought in the most talent, and who got the best return on investment (i.e., how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).

To determine point values, I used Michael Lopez’s “blended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. ROI was determined by a formula involving overall talent acquired and equity spent.

Below, I give condensed thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts, check out my NFL Draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings, and NFC UDFA rankings.

I’ve also noted each team’s 2023 NFL Draft holdings as of today, and ranked each teams’ projected 2023 draft equity. I used Tankathon for the order. For R1 draft equity, instead of giving the team projected for the first pick (Falcons) the entire trade-chart 1.1 point total, I averaged the slots between 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, and 25-32, and gave each team in those ranges the average total.

Rankings below are out of all 32 NFL teams. Projected comp picks denoted with a star. Scroll right in the tables below for comps, RAS scores, height, and weight. Click here for NFC haul rankings.

Baltimore Ravens | Draft Equity rank: 4 | Talent acquired: 1 | ROI: 1

NFL Draft: The Ravens got outstanding value with both first-round picks, stopping Hamilton’s fall at 1.14 and taking advantage of the NFL’s skittishness over Linderbaum’s arm length to get outstanding on PFF’s highest-ever graded center at 1.25. Baltimore then got Ojabo – a player mocked in the top-10 prior to his torn Achilles in the pre-draft process – at 2.45. Jones, a Senior Bowl star, was an awesome value in R3. Faalele and Kolar were R4 steals. Death, taxes, and Baltimore destroying the NFL Draft.

UDFA: Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot. It’s possible that two UDFA receivers will make the Week 1 roster. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Josh Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.

2023 draft equity rank: 18

Rd Ovr Team 1 20 Baltimore 2 52 Baltimore 3 84 Baltimore 4 123 Baltimore 5 152 Baltimore 5 156 Baltimore 6 196 Baltimore

Projected 2023 picks

Buffalo Bills | Draft Equity rank: 21 | Talent acquired: 23 | ROI: 24

NFL Draft: The Bills ended up with a few prospects I was a bullish on – Bernard especially – but reached in several slots. The best value pick in the Bills’ class was Shakir, who confusingly fell all the way to 5.148 amid a draft where receiver-after-receiver got pulled up the board.

UDFA: One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to plummet. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off. In pre-draft testing, Wydermyer ran a 5.02 and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite. But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker. With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.

2023 draft equity rank: 26

Rd Ovr Team 1 32 Buffalo 2 64 Buffalo 3 96 Buffalo 4 135 Buffalo 5 168 Buffalo 6 208 Buffalo 7 248 Buffalo

Projected 2023 picks

Cincinnati Bengals | Draft Equity rank: 24 | Talent acquired: 27 | ROI: 25

NFL Draft: A weird draft that featured a series of reaches. In every slot, I felt there was a superior prospect (or several) at the position the Bengals took.

UDFA: The Bengals finally have a starting offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen. I think there’s a decent chance R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed – either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown – on the Week 1 roster.

2023 draft equity rank: 24

Rd Ovr Team 1 27 Cincinnati 2 59 Cincinnati 3 91 Cincinnati 4 130 Cincinnati 5 163 Cincinnati 6 203 Cincinnati 7 243 Cincinnati

Projected 2023 picks

Cleveland Browns | Draft Equity rank: 26 | Talent acquired: 21 | ROI: 9

NFL Draft: The Browns got awesome value with the Winfrey and Thomas picks. I think Winfrey is going to surprise folks at the next level. But I would have made different decisions in the other seven slots.

UDFA: I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career receptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. Shaun Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support.

2023 draft equity rank: 30

Rd Ovr Team 2 50 Cleveland 3* 100 Cleveland 4 115 Cleveland 4 121 Cleveland 5 154 Cleveland 6 194 Cleveland 7 234 Cleveland

Projected 2023 picks

Denver Broncos | Draft Equity rank: 27 | Talent acquired: 25 | ROI: 15

NFL Draft: Without a Round 1 pick because of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos hit it down the fairway in Round 2 with a pair of decent values at positions of need. But more could have been done with the seven picks on Saturday. The Broncos used three of those picks on UDFA prospects, and another two right on the draftable line on my board.

UDFA: Allen got the most guaranteed cash among the group and is the most intriguing lottery ticket. A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener and a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason wreaked havoc on his career. McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. Small, mediocre athlete, but defended 40 passes over 27 starts. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags. Denver left the draft with with receiver depth concerns. Virgil and Davis are field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a cut-day decision by one of them.

2023 draft equity rank: 32

Rd Ovr Team 3 86 Denver 3 89 Denver 4 125 Denver 5 158 Denver 7 228 Denver

Projected 2023 picks

Houston Texans | Draft Equity rank: 3 | Talent acquired: 9 | ROI: 31

NFL Draft: The Texans used a top-three pick on a corner who hasn’t played well since 2019 and is coming off a Lisfranc injury, a top-15 pick on a guard with below-average NFL athleticism, and the No. 44 pick on a non-explosive slot receiver coming off an ACL injury. I'm a big fan of Pitre and Pierce. But I can't condone the rest of what Houston was up to this weekend. Sitting on a mountain of equity with a roster badly needing a grand slam draft, this was a missed opportunity.

UDFA: Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290. The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day. OT ​​Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots, but each have capped ceilings.

2023 draft equity rank: 2

Rd Ovr Team 1 2 Houston 1 18 Houston 2 34 Houston 3 66 Houston 3 82 Houston 4 105 Houston 5 138 Houston 6 185 Houston 6 189 Houston 6 200 Houston 7 218 Houston 7 220 Houston

Projected 2023 picks

Indianapolis Colts | Draft Equity rank: 25 | Talent acquired: 17 | ROI: 4

NFL Draft: The Colts had a strong Day 2 – highlighted by stealing late-R1 talent Raimann amid the NFL’s concerns about his medicals – but had a strange Saturday, going totally off the grid with two of its four picks.

UDFA: The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi). The Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. The former safety ran a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others) last year. Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor in an ideal developmental situation.

2023 draft equity rank: 23

Rd Ovr Team 1 25 Indianapolis 2 57 Indianapolis 3 74 Indianapolis 4 128 Indianapolis 5 161 Indianapolis 6 201 Indianapolis 7 241 Indianapolis

Projected 2023 picks

Jacksonville Jaguars | Draft Equity rank: 6 | Talent acquired: 7 | ROI: 16

NFL Draft: The Lloyd steal mitigated the value-loss I perceive for reaching on Walker at 1.1, and I’d say the same about the Muma steal mitigating the Fortner reach. I wasn’t a big fan of the three Day 3 picks.

UDFA: Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster. EJ Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him onto the practice squad. Austin has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and a one-year-wonder collegiate career.

2023 draft equity rank: 5

Rd Ovr Team 1 6 Jacksonville 2 38 Jacksonville 3 70 Jacksonville 4 109 Jacksonville 4 134 Jacksonville 5 142 Jacksonville 6 182 Jacksonville 6 195 Jacksonville 7 222 Jacksonville

Projected 2023 picks

Kansas City Chiefs | Draft Equity rank: 10 | Talent acquired: 4 | ROI: 2

NFL Draft: McDuffie was a top-10 talent on my board and others and a top-15 talent on most of the rest, and the Chiefs, who badly needed a corner, maneuvered to No. 21 to steal him when he began dropping due to the NFL’s concerns about his arm length. Karlaftis, Moore, and Chenal were all awesome picks. And I thought Kinnard may have been the biggest steal of Day 3… it reminded me of KC’s good fortune with offensive line in the last class when Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith were both acquired for ludicrous discounts after inexplicable drops. Another grand slam draft for an organization growing accustomed to those.

UDFA: Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer. Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances). Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars prior to his spinal injury. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.

2023 draft equity rank: 21

Rd Ovr Team 1 30 Kansas City 2 62 Kansas City 3 94 Kansas City 3* 99 Kansas City 4 118 Kansas City 4 133 Kansas City 5 166 Kansas City 6 191 Kansas City 6 206 Kansas City 7 246 Kansas City 7* 253 Kansas City

Projected 2023 picks

Los Angeles Chargers | Draft Equity rank: 23 | Talent acquired: 18 | ROI: 14

NFL Draft: The Chargers needed interior offensive line help more than anything coming into Draft Weekend and didn’t need to reach to emphatically address that, getting Johnson in an acceptable slot and stealing Salyer in the sixth round. I understand why the NFL was a little down on Spiller, but getting him at No. 123 is good value however you slice it.

UDFA: The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath). Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level. Will the Chargers try Brandon Peters at TE? He’s got the size and athleticism for the transition, and unfortunately lacks NFL accuracy as a quarterback.

2023 draft equity rank: 20

Rd Ovr Team 1 23 LA Chargers 2 55 LA Chargers 3 87 LA Chargers 4 126 LA Chargers 5 159 LA Chargers 6 199 LA Chargers 7 239 LA Chargers

Projected 2023 picks

Las Vegas Raiders | Draft Equity rank: 30 | Talent acquired: 30 | ROI: 10

NFL Draft: The Raiders had very little draft equity but held serve in the slots they selected, finding strong values. I’m surprised Las Vegas didn’t address LB and CB, but, to be fair, Parham was a good pick at a position of need, and the talent well at both of the aforementioned positions had really dried up once the Raiders were on the clock on Day 3.

UDFA: The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t change directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad. McCormick is undersized but skilled.

2023 draft equity rank: 13

Rd Ovr Team 1 14 Las Vegas 2 46 Las Vegas 3 78 Las Vegas 4 117 Las Vegas 5 150 Las Vegas 5* 174 Las Vegas 6 190 Las Vegas 6* 209 Las Vegas 7 230 Las Vegas 7* 251 Las Vegas

Projected 2023 picks

Miami Dolphins | Draft Equity rank: 32 | Talent acquired: 31 | ROI: 5

NFL Draft: The Dolphins had scant draft equity due to the Tyreek Hill trade but did a good job in the slots they picked in. I especially liked the pick that led off Miami’s draft, Channing Tindall. Tindall was a better player last year on Georgia’s national title team than Packers’ first-rounder Quay Walker.

UDFA: Diesch absolutely deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year. McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.

2023 draft equity rank: 6

Rd Ovr Team 1 15 Miami 1 24 Miami 2 47 Miami 3 79 Miami 3 80 Miami 5 151 Miami 6 184 Miami 7 231 Miami

Projected 2023 picks

New England Patriots | Draft Equity rank: 15 | Talent acquired: 26 | ROI: 32

NFL Draft: I was one of the higher people in the industry on Strange, Thornton, and Harris… but still felt New England reached on the former two. There was a bunch more reaching with the other picks. And then a few oddities. I like Zappe… but why use the No. 137 on a QB a year after using a top-15 pick on one? I'm a fan of Harris... but why take two RB with the running back room you already have?

UDFA: Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see the Patriots’ streak of consecutive seasons with a UDFA cracking its opening roster extended to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury. King’s best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. Schooler is an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.

2023 draft equity rank: 11

Rd Ovr Team 1 16 New England 2 48 New England 3 71 New England 3* 97 New England 4 119 New England 4 131 New England 6 183 New England 6 192 New England 6* 216 New England 7 232 New England

Projected 2023 picks

New York Jets | Draft Equity rank: 2 | Talent acquired: 2 | ROI: 11

NFL Draft: Sauce Gardner should not have been available to New York, but the Jets were able to take advantage of Houston’s folly. Wilson was plucked off the board as the record-setting receiver run was starting, ensuring the Jets came out on the right side of that. Jermaine Johnson was highway robbery at 1.26. Breece Hall is the three-down bellcow Zach Wilson needed. The other picks were also strong values. After this draft, the Jets' roster is beginning to look frisky... if Wilson can make a Year 2 leap.

UDFA: Knight ranked No. 12 in this RB class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. "Bam" also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses. Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measurables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.

2023 draft equity rank: 7

Rd Ovr Team 1 5 NY Jets 2 37 NY Jets 3 69 NY Jets 4 108 NY Jets 5 141 NY Jets 6 178 NY Jets 6 181 NY Jets

Projected 2023 picks

Pittsburgh Steelers | Draft Equity rank: 19 | Talent acquired: 19 | ROI: 21

NFL Draft: I liked the Leal and Austin picks. But – even outside of the fact that I don’t love him as a prospect – the Steelers badly misread the room by taking Pickett in the top-20. Pickens is talented but has character concerns. The last three picks were airmailed.

UDFA: The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500. Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile. Johnson led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. He’s undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly, but plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks. Humphrey is a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he can get caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.

2023 draft equity rank: 14

Rd Ovr Team 1 11 Pittsburgh 2 43 Pittsburgh 3 75 Pittsburgh 4 114 Pittsburgh 6 187 Pittsburgh 7 227 Pittsburgh

Projected 2023 picks

Tennessee Titans | Draft Equity rank: 12 | Talent acquired: 8 | ROI: 7

NFL Draft: Willis at 3.86 is one of my favorite singular picks of the past five years. The last time I disagreed with the NFL this strongly about an evaluation, the player was Lamar Jackson. Needing a year to develop, Willis found a good spot. The rest of the picks didn’t do a ton for me – nothing too egregious, but no excess value over slot. But I remain bullish that Willis will provide plenty of that if you’re willing to wait on him.

UDFA: Tampa Bay has Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Dardon and Scotty Miller – yet three of the Bucs’ six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers. That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.

2023 draft equity rank: 19

Rd Ovr Team 1 17 Tennessee 2 49 Tennessee 3 81 Tennessee 5 153 Tennessee 6 177 Tennessee 7 233 Tennessee

Projected 2023 picks