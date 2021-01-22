AFC Championship Preview: Adjusting to Mahomes’ capabilities will be key for Chiefs and Bills

Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss Sunday’s late game in Kansas City. If Patrick Mahomes can make it out of concussion protocol to play, whichever team figures out how to better adjust their game plan to what Mahomes can, and can’t do, will have a big advantage in this one. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.